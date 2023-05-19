NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, is pleased to congratulate and recognize Helen Ren for being awarded the Rising Star award at Markets Media’s Women in Finance Asia Awards. The prestigious award recognizes women who have made a significant contribution to the financial industry with their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership.

“I am thrilled to see Helen recognized with the Rising Star award. It is a testament to her hard work, collegiality, and exceptional performance,” said Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Execution Services at Virtu Financial. “She’s an asset to our team, and I am so proud of her.”

Helen Ren is a passionate and energetic member of the team, working across two business lines at Virtu. Her unique blend of client-facing and development skills, coupled with her eagerness to learn, has made her a true collaborator within the organization and wider finance industry. Her understanding of the liquidity landscape in APAC and market participant interaction has made her an invaluable member of the team.

“Helen’s natural inquisitiveness, paired with her drive for client advocacy, has allowed her to make a real impact in her relatively short time at Virtu,” said Phil Chevalier, Co-Head of APAC Execution Services at Virtu Financial. “We are thrilled to see her continued growth and look forward to her emerging as a thought leader both within the firm and in the broader finance industry.”

For her work in Human Resources and Recruiting, Vicky Mohan was shortlisted for the Excellence in HR and Talent Management award. Vicky has been instrumental in bringing in some of the best talent in the firm over the past few years. She runs the extensive internship program in Asia, overseeing interns during both the summer and winter months. Her efforts in recruiting and retaining top talent have been a significant asset to the organization.

Virtu extends its sincere appreciation and congratulations to Helen and Vicky for their leadership at Virtu and in the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Asia Awards

As with other Markets Media awards programs, the Women in Finance Asia Awards (WIFAA) program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the business of finance. Nominees are put forth by readers of GlobalTrading and Markets Media, and shortlists and winners are determined by the editorial staffs of the two platforms, in conjunction with the WIFAA Advisory Board.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

