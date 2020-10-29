Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Virtu Financial Congratulates Pegah Esmaeili for her Rising Star Award from Women in Finance Europe

Virtu Financial Congratulates Pegah Esmaeili for her Rising Star Award from Women in Finance Europe

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that its Head of Nordic Business Development, Pegah Esmaeili, has won the Women in Finance Europe’s Rising Star award Europe. The prestigious award honors highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the industry.

Based in Paris, Pegah oversees the distribution of Virtu’s client-focused execution services across the Nordic region—one of Virtu’s most successful—through her relationships with asset managers and hedge funds. In 2018, Pegah joined Virtu’s global leadership program, aimed at developing the leadership skills of the firm’s key talents and earlier this year was appointed global co-chair of Virtu’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee.

“Pegah exemplifies the trailblazing qualities of high achieving women at Virtu and the financial industry overall,” said Douglas Cifu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. “Her technical skill, execution acumen and client advocacy has been instrumental in delivering the firm’s end-to-end trade lifecycle of solutions and services to her clients which has resulted in revenue growth opportunities across all business lines.”

“Pegah’s natural leadership style and collaborative approach have facilitated the team’s delivery of solutions to help clients navigate many complex challenges,” said David Angel, Head of Business Development in Europe. “Valued by her clients and colleagues alike, this award recognizes her clear communication style, client/team bridge-building and mentorship efforts.”

Another Virtu Financial, Europe woman was shortlisted for a Women in Finance Europe 2020 award: Audris Siow, Head of Institutional Broker Sales, Europe in the Excellence in Leadership, Trailblazer category. The firm extends its thanks and appreciation to Pegah and Audris for the examples they set at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:  
   
Investor Relations Media Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA Andrew Smith
[email protected] [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.