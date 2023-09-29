NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, announces today that its Head of EMEA HR and Recruiting, Sue Flood, has won the 2023 European Women in Finance Award for Excellence in Human Resources and Talent Management.

Based in Dublin, Sue Flood is an integral part of Virtu’s Global HR and Recruiting teams. Her unwavering dedication to Virtu’s people-first culture has led to the creation of impactful programs in Europe, focusing on employee development, mentorship, diversity, inclusion, and leadership. Sue’s recruiting efforts have helped bring top-tier talent to Virtu, contributing significantly to the company’s achievements. She played a key role in relocating Virtu’s Dublin office to a contemporary workspace, which has been well-received by employees. Her infectious positivity has a profound impact on her fellow Virtu colleagues, making her indispensable to Virtu’s ongoing success.

“We are very proud and thrilled that Sue has been chosen for this well-deserved recognition,” said Thomas Merritt, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Sue embodies the core attributes of a Virtu employee–hard working, dedicated to excellence and a true team player in every sense. Sue’s passion for Virtu’s people-first culture is on display each and every day.”

Furthermore, Virtu celebrates the nominations of two other exceptional women for European Women in Finance Awards: Leah Goldsberry for the Rising Star award and Michelle Butler for the Trailblazer award. The firm extends its thanks and appreciation to Sue, Leah and Michelle for the examples they set at Virtu and the financial services industry.

