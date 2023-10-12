NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, announces today that Bloomberg named Virtu the No. 1 buyside transaction cost analysis (TCA) provider in its Euro Equity Trading Survey.

According to Bloomberg’s 2023 survey, Head and Senior Traders preferred Virtu’s TCA over alternative providers. Survey participants ranked “Quality of Output Data” as the most important factor followed by “Ease of Use” and “Customization.”

Kevin O’Connor, Head of Analytics commented, “We are more than pleased to see that our customers continue to value the TCA services we provide. To remain competitive in a constantly evolving market, we frequently solicit feedback to guide our enhancements and development of new products. We will continue to invest in robust, accessible, multi-asset TCA as we look to provide more valuable content and services to our customers.”

TCA has evolved from a check the box exercise to a value-add tool in the buyside traders’ arsenal. Good TCA is used not just for post-trade, but also pre-trade and intra-trade. More than half of Bloomberg’s survey participants estimate pre-trade TCA, 70% of traders at large banks engage in this practice.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

