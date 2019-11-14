Virtu Strengthens Multi-Asset TCA with New FX Benchmarks

New FX TCA benchmarks leverage Virtu’s multi-asset market making technology and experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products, announced today that it is expanding its FX TCA offering with the addition of new high precision, low latency FX TCA benchmarks.

The new FX benchmarks leverage Virtu’s technology platform and experience as a major liquidity provider to the global FX markets to provide Virtu’s unbiased view of fair value at any point in time. FX TCA clients can utilize the new benchmarks for detailed analysis of algorithm execution performance and to measure the quality of liquidity.

Virtu’s TCA products are offered through Virtu’s broker neutral, Workflow Technology and Analytics division which is used by many buy-side and sell-side firms to monitor, analyze and improve the quality of execution.

“Our new FX benchmarks provide our FX TCA clients with access to Virtu’s unique FX market insight as a global multi-asset market maker. The enhanced time granularity and breadth of coverage provide a valuable tool to measure the quality of broker liquidity and the performance of algorithmic executions,” according to Kevin O’Connor, head of Virtu’s broker-neutral Analytics and Workflow Technology division.

With the recent investment and release of its FX ACE pre-trade cost model, the new benchmarks reflect Virtu’s commitment to its clients and to providing best-in-class execution performance metrics.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.