Virtual Arts & Culture Experiences to Enjoy While Social Distancing

LAKE WORTH BEACH, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As everyone settles into new normal routine of staying home and practicing social distancing, there are still many ways to access arts and culture. Even amidst nationwide closures, cultural institutions are still providing visitors with ways to have some creative reprieve during this difficult time.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the region’s local cultural partners have created some fun, engaging virtual experiences available to visitors across the country, including the following experiences. For a full list that’s updated daily, visit palmbeachculture.com.

Museum, Art and Gallery Tours

Armory Art Center: Check out Art at Home on Facebook and experience the 2020 Armory Artists Show, the annual exhibition and sale of art and crafts with a virtual tour.

Boynton Beach Art in Public Places: See virtual tours of the city’s public art projects.

Cultural Council for Palm Beach County: Take a look inside the Cultural Council’s gallery spaces.

Boca Museum of Art: Experience #BocaMuseumatHome with online activities and tips shared on social media.

Flagler Museum: Explore the 75-room Gilded Age mansion and the Pavilion, which houses Henry Morrison Flagler’s private railcar, on the virtual tour.

Norton Museum of Art: Get a look inside the recently renovated Norton Museum and its programming with Artist Talks, Exhibition Insights, at-home activities and chats with Norton staff.

Schoolhouse Children’s Museum & Learning Center: Enjoy Storytime Live for kids on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. EST via Facebook.

Science Lessons

Everglades Foundation: Do some fun family activities and learn more about the Everglades through the Everglades Literacy Program.

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Brain Institute: Listen to the ASCEND podcast and check out other virtual resources to learn about the brain and neuroscience.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center: Learn about sea turtle conservation and rehabilitation efforts via the Live Turtle Cam and the following virtual learning experiences: Facebook Live Learning Modules (Weekdays, 2 p.m. EST; Weekends, 11 a.m. EST) Facebook Live Sea Turtle Trivia (Every night, 9 p.m. EST)

Manatee Lagoon: Check out the Live Manatee Cam and virtual experiences to learn more about manatees.

Palm Beach Zoo: Experience the zoo from your living room through virtual activities and PBZ-TV, a weekday series of videos posted on Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

South Florida Science Center & Aquarium: Take virtual science lessons and create DIY home science projects with Facebook tutorials from the schedule below. Facebook Live Aquarium Programs (Fridays, 12 p.m. EST) Facebook Live Science Demos and Lessons (Fridays, 3 p.m. EST) Science “Shorts” and DIY Science Experiments (Thursdays, 2 p.m. EST) Future Scientist Storytime (Tuesdays, 9 a.m. EST)



Dance Classes

Ballet Arts Dance Company (via Zoom) Adult Ballet Barre (Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. EST) Adult Stretch/Pilates (Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. EST) Baby Ballet (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. EST)

Ballet Florida (via Instagram Live: March 30-April 3) Adult Ballet (Monday Wednesday and Friday, 5 p.m. EST) Improvisation (Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. EST) Space as Expression (Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Contemporary (Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. EST)

Boca Ballet Theatre (via Instagram Live: March 30-April 3) Adult Ballet (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. EST) Creative Dance (Tuesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. EST)

Downtown Dance: (via Zoom: March 30-April 3; $10/class) Ballet (Monday and Friday, 6 p.m. EST) Modern (Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST) Jazz (Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST)



Film and Theater Experiences

Mandel Jewish Community Center: RSVP for the virtual Jewish Film Fest, including the below films: “Good Morning Son” (Thursday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. EST) “The Twinning Reaction” (Tuesday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. EST) “The Four Sons and All Their Sons: A Passover Tale” (Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. EST) “Here and Now” (Thursday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. EST)

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum: 6th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival (RSVP required) April 7-11 (video on-demand; tickets are $15/person)



MNM Theatre Company: Check out at-home performances by MNM alumni called #MNMSings on Youtube.

Palm Beach Dramaworks: Take a look at some virtual performances on In the Wings InterACTive

The Palm Beaches TV: Enjoy more than 30 hours of commercial-free family-friendly content showcasing all there is to see and do in Palm Beach County, including shows like “Art Adventures” and so much more.

For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the full listing of Virtual Cultural Experiences, Tours & Classes, please see here.

