New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Market.us report, the Virtual Content Creation Market size is projected to surpass USD 6.0 Billion in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of USD 47.3 Billion by 2032. The Virtual Content Creation industry share is expected to rise at an astounding CAGR of 25.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Virtual Content Creation involves the art of producing digital materials, encompassing text, visuals, and multimedia, without relying on automated AI detection systems. It necessitates harnessing human creativity and expertise to fashion content that exudes an unfeigned and bona fide impression. This practice serves as a vital strategy for circumventing AI algorithms designed to identify automatically generated content, thereby guaranteeing the content’s approval and genuineness across a wide range of online platforms. Virtual Content Creation encompasses a myriad of activities, such as composing articles, crafting visuals, editing video footage, and recording audio, all executed in a manner that does not raise red flags for AI content detectors. This approach enables the development of authentic and captivating content within the digital realm while avoiding AI detection.

Key Takeaway:

In 2022, the Global Virtual Content Creation Market was valued at US$ 8 Billion.

The Market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2032.

between 2023 and 2032. Increasing Demand for Digital Content Creation Services Drives the Market Growth

On the Basis of Content Type, Videos segment lead the market with a major revenue share in 2022.

segment lead the market with a major revenue share in 2022. Based on Solution Type Software Segment dominates the market in 2022 with major revenue share.

dominates the market in 2022 with major revenue share. Based on End-Use Media & Entertainment Segment dominate the market.

Segment dominate the market. Based on Region, North America leads the market with a major revenue share of 27.6%.

leads the market with a major revenue share of 27.6%. Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR rate from 2023-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Virtual Content Creation Market

Increased Adoption of VR/AR Devices : The VR and AR industry’s growth, driven by devices such as VR headsets, AR glasses, and AR-enabled smartphones, is boosting the virtual content market. A burgeoning user base widens the scope for immersive content, inspiring creators to develop more engaging and interactive experiences.

: The VR and AR industry’s growth, driven by devices such as VR headsets, AR glasses, and AR-enabled smartphones, is boosting the virtual content market. A burgeoning user base widens the scope for immersive content, inspiring creators to develop more engaging and interactive experiences. Gaming Industry Growth : The gaming sector significantly influences virtual content development. Gamers are quick to adopt VR and AR technologies, spurring the demand for immersive gaming. This drives substantial investments from game developers and studios into VR/AR content creation.

: The gaming sector significantly influences virtual content development. Gamers are quick to adopt VR and AR technologies, spurring the demand for immersive gaming. This drives substantial investments from game developers and studios into VR/AR content creation. Entertainment and Media: The entertainment and media industries are embracing virtual experiences, with creators using platforms like virtual concerts and movie sets to captivate audiences. This trend highlights a growing appetite for immersive innovations and demonstrates the industry’s readiness to harness evolving technologies for engagement.

The entertainment and media industries are embracing virtual experiences, with creators using platforms like virtual concerts and movie sets to captivate audiences. This trend highlights a growing appetite for immersive innovations and demonstrates the industry’s readiness to harness evolving technologies for engagement. Technological Advancements: In the virtual content creation sector, technological advancements, particularly in VR, AR, and MR, are fueling substantial market growth. The increasing affordability and accessibility of these technologies are empowering content creators with a broader toolkit, amplifying market expansion. These developments are fundamentally reshaping the industry, cultivating an environment ripe for creativity and business expansion among content creators.

Top Trends in the Global Virtual Content Creation Market.

The Global Virtual Content Creation Market is witnessing a significant trend focused on the rapid advancement of Augmented Reality (AR) technology. In recent years, AR has gained considerable momentum by seamlessly blending digital content with the real world. This growth is driven by the growing demand for immersive and interactive experiences in various sectors, including gaming, education, marketing, and healthcare. Content creators are increasingly leveraging AR’s potential to create engaging and dynamic virtual content that resonates with their target audiences. With ongoing enhancements in AR hardware and software, we anticipate a surge in cutting-edge AR-powered virtual content across various platforms.

Market Growth

The global virtual content creation market has witnessed remarkable growth due to surging VR and AR technology adoption across industries like gaming, healthcare, and education. The pandemic expedited this shift toward virtual experiences, elevating demand. Content creators harness cutting-edge tools to craft immersive virtual content, satisfying consumer expectations. Ongoing technological advancements and expanding applications suggest sustained growth in the global virtual content creation market.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America stood out as a dominant force in the global market, contributing significantly with a revenue share of more than 27.6%. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of well-established industry leaders in the region. Moreover, North America’s substantial investments in technology are poised to play a pivotal role in expanding the market even further. Additionally, the prevalence of the media & entertainment and gaming sectors in North America, along with their dedicated fan base, is expected to fuel a growing demand for products and services in the region.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the Asia Pacific region claimed the largest market share, accounting for approximately 39.6% of the global market. This impressive growth in the regional market can be attributed to the rapid advancements in Virtual Reality (VR) technology, particularly in emerging countries like India and China. Furthermore, the presence of major VR-related hardware manufacturers and suppliers, particularly in China, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the continuous growth of the regional market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Autodesk Inc.

Adobe, Inc.

Matteport, Inc.

Wevr

Vizor

KonceptVR LLC

Porcellus, Inc.

360 Labs

Blippar Group Limited

Panedia Pty Ltd.

Unity Technologies

Subvrsive, Inc.

VIAR Inc.

WeMakeVR

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 6.0 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 47.3 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 25.7% North America Revenue Share 27.6% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

One significant driver behind the expansion of the global virtual content creation market stems from the growing need for services related to digital content generation. Businesses across diverse industries are increasingly recognizing the importance of maintaining a strong online presence to effectively connect with their target audience. Consequently, this has led to an increased demand for high-quality virtual content, which encompasses various elements such as videos, animations, graphics, and interactive experiences. In the fiercely competitive digital landscape, companies are actively exploring solutions for virtual content creation to enhance their marketing strategies, elevate their customer engagement efforts, and proficiently convey their brand narratives.

Market Restraints

A major obstacle in the global virtual content creation market pertains to the intricate nature and high learning threshold linked to the necessary software and tools for crafting virtual content. Several advanced platforms and software applications require a specific degree of technical proficiency and acquaintance, rendering it a formidable obstacle for newcomers and smaller enterprises seeking to penetrate the market. This intricacy not only obstructs extensive adoption but also escalates the expenses associated with training and acquiring proficient experts. Consequently, it has the potential to curtail the market’s capacity for growth, especially in regions or industries that lack ready access to individuals skilled in technology.

Market Opportunities

A significant potential area for growth within the global virtual content creation market pertains to the advancement of collaborative platforms. With the rising prominence of remote work and virtual teams, there arises an increasing demand for tools and platforms that facilitate seamless collaboration among content creators, regardless of their physical locations. These platforms can incorporate various features, including real-time editing, virtual brainstorming, and user-friendly project management capabilities. By doing so, they empower content creators to work together in a productive and creative manner. Moreover, the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as augmented and virtual reality can further enhance the collaborative experience, offering immersive environments for brainstorming and generating content ideas.

Report Segmentation of the Virtual Content Creation Market

Content Type Analysis

In 2022, the video industry saw significant growth, and it’s poised for even more substantial expansion from 2023 to 2030. This industry’s dominance can be attributed to the widespread enthusiasm for the immersive 360-degree virtual reality (VR) experience in videos. Take YouTube, for instance, a renowned video-sharing platform that offers 360-degree VR videos compatible with both mobile devices and desktop browsers. Furthermore, the surging interest in VR for consuming video content has driven up the demand for VR headsets, with companies like Oculus, PlayStation, and Google stepping up to meet this demand. These headsets take the viewing experience to the next level by immersing the audience deeply in the content.

Solution Type Analysis

In 2022, the software industry dominated with a hefty 70.2% of total revenue. This surge was powered by the dynamic interaction between advanced hardware and captivating VR content, particularly in sectors like healthcare and retail. And the prospects for this sector are looking even brighter. On the flip side, services are on track to achieve an impressive 30% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), thanks to the escalating popularity of immersive virtual worlds like the Metaverse. Businesses are eagerly investing in content creation to tap into this trend. VR-as-a-service providers are also on the rise, driven by the demanding hardware and investment needs of VR. Smaller firms are joining the digital transformation wave, further propelling the services segment.

End-Use Analysis

In 2022, the media and entertainment sector commanded a substantial market share, surpassing 20%. This was predominantly fueled by the surging popularity of virtual reality (VR) content within movies and TV shows, alongside VR’s increasing significance in the gaming world. For instance, Valve Corporation’s Steam platform boasted a vast library containing over 600 VR games and applications. Furthermore, the widespread embrace of VR headsets prompted major streaming platforms such as Netflix to introduce VR-compatible apps tailored for Quest, Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro headsets. The gaming segment, a pivotal category, is poised for robust growth, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25% in the foreseeable future. Additionally, the emergence of affordable VR headsets that don’t necessitate high-end hardware is expected to lure new users and lower the barriers to entry.

Market Segmentation

Content Type

Videos 360-degree Photos Games

360-degree Videos

Immersive Videos

Solution Type

Software

Services

End-Use

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Real Estate

Retail

Gaming

Healthcare

Other End-Use

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In February of 2023, Matterport unveiled a new offering called Digital Pro, which serves as an all-inclusive marketing solution designed specifically for real estate agents. Digital Pro encompasses a wide range of services, including marketing assistance and content creation, all complemented by the integration of Matterport’s advanced 3D digital twin technology.

