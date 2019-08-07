VIRTUAL CRYPTO COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF VIEWBIX

Viewbix Inc. Announces Company Name Change, New Website and New Trading Symbol VBIX

Herzliya, Israel, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viewbix Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the completion of a transaction whereby Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VRCP) (“Virtual Crypto”), developer of software and hardware for the crypto-currency sector, and Algomizer Ltd. ( ALMO.TA ), consummated a share exchange in which Virtual Crypto acquired Viewbix Ltd. (“Viewbix”). Immediately upon closing of the transaction, Virtual Crypto changed its name to Viewbix Inc. and modified its trading ticker to VBIX.

Viewbix is a state-of-the-art video analytics and engagement platform used by leading brands, agencies and networks around the world to help them understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience. Viewbix’s roster of leading brands are seeing on average up to a 35% increase in engagement with Viewbix-enabled videos.

The Company also announced the launch of a new Viewbix website: www.viewbix.com . For existing customers, the revamped site features an intuitive design, improved functionality, and easy access to account details and technical support. On the business development side, the new site gives potential users a greater understanding of Viewbix’s products and services, as well as access to several demos.

The website also includes a comprehensive investors relation page that features, inter alia, easy access to all of the Company’s SEC filings.

Jonathan Stefansky, co-founder and CEO of Viewbix and the incoming CEO of the Company, commented on the acquisition, “This is an exciting time for Viewbix. We just finished overhauling our website to provide the ultimate user experience and we’re investing in our sales, development and management teams to ensure we can service this fast-growing market. I’m confident our relationship with Virtual Crypto will provide us with invaluable insight and expertise as we work diligently to expand our presence in the United States.”

Viewbix’s patented technology facilitates content developers’ ability to measure, understand and better deploy the tactics driving audience engagement in order to achieve meaningful returns on investment. Clients that work with the Company’s in-house account team stand to benefit from its expertise and powerful data analytics capacity to increase the effectiveness of their video content across all platforms.

The Company also offers a turnkey solution that incorporates intuitive templates and real-time editing capabilities enabling subscribers to customize their videos with unique calls to action across digital platforms.

About Viewbix

Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience. Viewbix offers self & fully managed solutions that companies can leverage across multiple distribution channels. The Viewbix creative studio and analytics suite transforms standard video assets into interactive ones that drive ROI in a matter of minutes while providing real time campaign optimization based on current and historical data. For more information, please visit www.viewbix.com .

Please note Viewbix may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/viewbix ), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/viewbix ), and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/viewbix ).

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, about the Company’s expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Viewbix Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Viewbix Inc.’s actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in the Viewbix Inc.’s filings with the SEC (under its former name, Virtual Crypto Technologies, Inc.) Viewbix Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.