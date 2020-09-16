Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market revenue to cross USD 30 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America virtual desktop infrastructure market is projected to hold 30% revenue share by 2026 owing to growing demand for flexible work environment and penetration of cloud technologies across the region.

According to latest report “VDI Market by Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent), Component (Hardware [Client-Side, Server-Side], Platform, Services [Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Implementation]), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Education, Government, Transportation, Manufacturing), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) will cross $30 billion by 2026. The extensive adoption of mobile devices for enterprise computing and growing demand for virtualization are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The extensive penetration of cloud computing services and enhancements in virtualization technologies are predicted to fuel the virtual desktop infrastructure market size. The VDI infrastructure features hybrid and multi-cloud deployment options along with rapid provisioning capabilities. The increasing demand to manage the accessibility of multiple software and applications over digital workspace can be addressed by deploying virtual desktop infrastructure platforms.

The persistent virtual desktop infrastructure segment will showcase growth of around 16% till 2026. There has been an increase in the demand from end users for personalized configuration requirements of virtual desktop. The persistent VDI addresses the demand from end users for maintaining, storing, and configuring the enterprise resources as per personal necessities. Compared to non-persistent VDI, persistent VDI features sophisticated logic drive for storage applications.

The hardware segment in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 18% through 2026. The hardware components used in VDI are categorized as server side and client side. The client-side hardware consists of end-user computing devices such as laptops, smartphones, and PCs. Moreover, the server-side hardware components are utilized in accordance with management capabilities to handle multiple VDI users.

The demand for cloud based VDI deployment across enterprises is increasing exponentially. The enterprise-wide adoption of cloud computing services and transition to cloud infrastructure from legacy components are driving the demand for cloud VDI. Cloud based VDI solutions require less time for their deployment compared to on-premise VDI solutions.

The adoption of VDI solutions by IT & telecom service providers is increasing significantly and is estimated to expand at more than 14% CAGR from 2020 and 2026. The telecommunication and communication service providers are adopting VDI solutions to facilitate access to the internal resources to their remote workforce. Similarly, the VDI helps companies to reduce the cost and maintenance overheads associated with physical network infrastructure.

North America virtual desktop infrastructure market is projected to hold 30% revenue share by 2026. The growing demand for flexible work environment and penetration of cloud technologies across the region is contributing to the market expansion. Furthermore, the consistent improvements in VDI solutions by prominent players, such as AWS, Citrix Systems Inc. and Red Hat Inc., are supporting the market growth in the region. For instance, in August 2020, RedHat Inc. announced the availability of Red Hat Virtualization 4.4 with multiple newly added functions. The launched platform now offers seamless integration with Red Hat OpenShift, providing a solution that can launch the next-generation of cloud-native applications.

Some of the prominent players operating in the VDI market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, etc. The companies are focusing on the development of advanced VDI platform solutions. VDI vendors are also focusing on continuous development of advanced VDI solutions as per the technology evolution. For example, in August 2020, VMware Inc. launched Horizon 8.0 with new enhancements and functional capabilities. The new additions include expanded hybrid and multi-cloud deployment options, instant clone smart provisioning, Horizon REST APIs, and Linux hosted applications. This launch helped the company to deliver secure virtual workspaces.

