Johannesburg, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Equality, a human rights-focused technology collaborative that is revolutionizing the interactivity and impact of traditional VR, has announced a first-of-its-kind Merged Reality Metaverse event in support of Constitution Hill’s 5th Annual Human Rights Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Powered by SodaWorld, with marketing support from AUDIENCEX, Virtual Equality is partnering with some of the world’s most recognized impact institutions, including GreenPeace, Amnesty International, the United Nations, and The Leah Tutu Foundation. Virtual Equality will enable citizens from all nations to engage in this vital annual festival dedicated to furthering and protecting democracy and human rights. Featuring speeches from prominent human rights and political leaders (Former Public Protector, Adv Thuli Madonsela and reigning Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri) to performances from renowned global artists and musicians (BCUC, Msaki, Biko’s Manna and Mfundo), Virtual Equality aims to encourage and amplify digital activism as well as explore new solutions and technologies to advance equality and justice on a global scale.

Features of the groundbreaking event include:

Real World Broadcast Room

Merge realities at this dedicated space at Constitution Hill, uniting physical and virtual participants.

Historic Site Digital Twin

Explore an immersive recreation of historic incarceration facilities at Constitution Hill in virtual reality from anywhere in the world.

Web & Mobile Accessible Platform

Those without access to VR can experience the festival and join the movement with digital content and social engagement simply through a mobile device or browser.

Ongoing Streaming Content

Take in inspiring keynote speeches, expressive live art, and illuminating films from anywhere with live streaming content.

“This 5th edition of the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival takes place at a time when our country is in crisis and our Constitutional vision of social justice and human rights is being stretched to breaking point. For this reason, the theme of the festival is Seize the Power! Seize your power!” says Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson.

Virtual Equality is a historic event, brought to life by SodaWorld in Johannesburg with marketing support from global agency AUDIENCEX, that invites everyone to engage, contribute, and explore ideas to help create a better shared future. Global citizens are invited to this ground-breaking global event, as we work to build a more equitable world for all through the power of the Metaverse and the movement for Virtual Equality.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a performance-first, omnichannel programmatic advertising partner for challenger brands and independent agencies, offering strategic, unbiased, omnichannel access across the full breadth of the ad tech ecosystem. We create value for our clients by moving beyond individualized channel execution and delivering an integrated omnichannel solution, supported by our industry-leading strategy, media buying, analytics and creative teams. We empower performance brands and agencies to effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel, across channels and across screens. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal for the past three years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Miami, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.audiencex.com.

About SODA WORLD

SodaWorld is a virtual and real-world Entertainment Emporium in the Metaverse. Built from the perspective of creatives, and with the interests of artists and musicians at its heart, within the first few months of its launch, SodaWorld has already worked with top South African artists. Soda World enables artists to reach millions of potential new fans who can engage in an immersive and meaningful way. SodaWorld’s recently launched via a beta version of the Sodaworld.tv platform, a Twitch meets Netflix-style portal that enables artists to engage an online audience.Founded by long-time technology and creative industry innovator Mic Balkind during lockdown in 2020, Soda World has already produced over 60 virtual events in the Metaverse with top South African artists including Moonchild, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sun El Musician, and Msaki, with an impressive average watch time of 1h and 9m. For more information on SodaWorld: SodaWorld Linktree: https://linktr.ee/sodaworld

https://sodastudio.co.za/ Africa’s First offline to Online Metaverse studio

