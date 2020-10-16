Virtual Ghost Walk in Glenwood Springs, CO

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Ghost Walk in Glenwood Springs: Kid Curry

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ghost Walk at Linwood Cemetery has been a signature event of Glenwood Springs for years. Witnessing the historic reenactment of famed wild west characters such as Doc Holliday has been popular with visitors and locals alike. This year, people can catch up with the ghosts of Glenwood Springs virtually!

“Let’s be honest. You couldn’t make up the stories people enjoy our “ghosts” telling through their portrayal of real-life characters buried in the Linwood Cemetery. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction.” – Bill Kight, Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society 

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society will stream the beloved annual Ghost Walk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Streaming of the event will require a minimum donation of $5, although larger donations are strongly encouraged and greatly appreciated. The annual event has served as the main fundraiser for the historical society in previous years, supporting beloved, historic Glenwood Springs’ amenities, including the Frontier Museum, Doc Holliday Museum and the historic Linwood Cemetery. Buy tickets to gain access to the virtual ghost walk at: Glenwoodhistory.com/

About Glenwood Springs

The Land of Water, where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures.
For more information and to plan a trip: visitglenwood.com.

Glenwood Springs is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver on I-70.
An online media room is available at visitglenwood.com/media.

Photos and B-roll video footage available upon request linked in the media room.

Attachments

  • Virtual Ghost Walk – Glenwood Springs
  • Virtual Ghost Walk – Glenwood Springs- Kid Curry 
CONTACT: Lisa Langer
Visit Glenwood Springs
9709451514
[email protected]

