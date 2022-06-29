Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. and Dog the Bounty Hunter to Present at Freedom Fest 2022 in Las Vegas Nevada

Denver, Colorado, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), a multi-platform video gaming company is pleased to announce its brand ambassador Duane “Dog” Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter will be a featured speaker and the company will have a display booth at Freedom Fest 2022 at the Mirage Resort on July 13-July 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company will be displaying at Booth #1202 in the main exhibit hall. Mr. Chapman will be speaking on the Mirage Main Stage at 6:10pm PDT on July 13, 2022.

“I look forward to bringing the latest developments in my ongoing mission to turn life’s difficult moments into the best possible outcomes” stated Mr. Chapman. He added “In our current times, thanks to immediate electronic communication and social media we all live in a world where there are very few secrets, and that our self-worth truly lies with our family, friends and community and not in intangible items. He went on, “I will also be discussing the progress being made on the video game projects in which I have partnered with my friends at Virtual Interactive Technologies”.

Jason Garber, CEO of Virtual Interactive Technologies said, “We are happy to be exhibiting at our first Freedom Fest gathering.” He also stated, “Mr. Chapman is always an engaging and entertaining speaker, and we look forward to Mr. Chapman discussing some of the challenges and opportunities in the digital age and his partnership with Virtual Interactive Technologies”.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company develops video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms with an emphasis on mobile gaming, virtual reality, and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

About Duane “Dog” Chapman aka “Dog the Bounty Hunter”

Duane Lee “Dog” Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is an American television personality known for popular TV programs following his life and adventures as a bounty hunter. Dog is deeply involved in crime fighting, advocating for tougher legislation to curb crime, and is launching several media ventures including a new TV show and podcast. Dog is a New York Times Best-Selling Author with a new book coming in 2023, along with a speaking tour. Additionally, he operates Light Up the Darkness ministry with his wife, Francie, whom he married in 2021. They reside in Colorado.

