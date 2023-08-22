Mr. Creamer, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, brings additional public company experience to the company’s Board of Directors.

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jim Creamer to its newly expanded Board of Directors.

Mr. Creamer currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Virtual Interactive Technologies. Mr. Creamer also served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of WestMountain Gold, Inc., a publicly traded gold mining company in Alaska. Mr. Creamer was the Chief Financial Officer for CapTerra Financial Group, Inc. and served in that capacity for approximately five years before he was named CapTerra’s President and Chief Executive Officer and served in that position until CapTerra’s acquisition by NexCore Healthcare Capital Corp. Mr. Creamer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

The Company is pleased to add someone with Mr. Creamer’s experience in the public markets to its Board of Directors. This helps strengthen the Company’s commitment in regard to transparency and corporate governance for our shareholders and the public markets in general.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company finances the development of video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms which include mobile gaming, virtual reality, PC, console and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

