Video game markets remain strong as VRVR looks to expand its portfolio in 2023

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, is pleased to provide a corporate update and a forward look to 2023.

Dear Shareholders,

We had a busy 2022 working to position the company for future growth. After signing Duane “Dog” Chapman aka “Dog the Bounty Hunter” in late 2021 we began the work of assessing the best path for the launch of some initial games based on the “larger than life” personality of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”. We also signed an agreement with Hammer Slammer games out of Berlin, Germany for development of “Micro Card Battler” an RPG (Role Playing Game) inspired by card battler games. We also set up our advisory board and expanded on our developer relationships.

In research published November 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts remain bullish on the industry in 2023. As 2023 kicks off we look forward to being even busier than 2022 as we intend to expand our gaming portfolio.

We are planning to launch our first game in the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” franchise later in 2023. We hope to be able to give everyone a glimpse of what to expect from the game in the coming weeks.

Our partners at Hammer Slammer Games, have finished the prototype and pre-production phase and are ready to move to production and marketing phases. Micro Card Battler is designed to put a laser focus on juicy combat, slaying enemies, creative builds, growing more powerful and finding hoards of treasure and delivering all of this in spades. We hope to launch this game late in 2023 as well.

In late 2022 we announced a new brand called “Extrosive”. With Extrosive we look to build a Metaverse game for the glamorous world of Wall Street, High-Speed trading involving community building, quantified self, and Digital Assets. Extrosive is currently in the concept phase.

As we move forward in 2023 we are also planning to add additional advisory board members, seek additional developer relationships.

As resources allow, we also plan to explore additional titles as it relates to the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” franchise, other unrelated titles, open our own development studio and look for additional celebrity relationships.

From a capital markets perspective, we are taking the steps necessary to position the company for a future up list to a senior exchange. We understand the business metrics involved as well as the governance requirements and we will be managing to those objectives. Stay tuned for future news on these developments.

We invite investors and gamers to visit and explore our new website to learn about Virtual Interactive Technologies, its gaming products and the exciting vision we have for the future.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp (OTC: VRVR) or (“the Company”) is a next-generation game and metaverse developer publisher that creates experiential immersion experiences by harnessing the latest technologies, including Blockchain and digital assets. The Company’s newly launched brand, Extrosive, is building a metaverse that replaces traditional boring financial experiences with a new paradigm, “global Prosperity space” (gPs). This new asset class dynamically augments global and local realities and builds communities of aligned financial values, virtuous economies, and a trusted network. The result would be a metaverse game for the glamorous world of Wall Street, High-Speed trading involving community building, quantified self, and NFTs – a pure adrenaline rush! In addition, the Company continues to build on its successful catalog that includes Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, and Worbital. The Company also entered into a joint development partnership with Duane Lee “Dog” Chapman, of the “Dog The Bounty Hunter” fame, to develop and promote multiple games across several platforms.

