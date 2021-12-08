Breaking News
Virtual International Fieldtrip Launched by izzit.org

Creative learning activity from the education innovators at izzit.org

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season, students can travel the world, visiting and learning about 15 different countries — all without a COVID test. In izzit.org’s innovative, new Virtual International Fieldtrip, students use a printable passport and watch videos from izzit.org’s vast library to learn about China, Peru, Morocco, Zambia, Chile, Hong Kong, Slovakia, India, Mexico, Ghana, New Zealand and more.

“Educators are always looking for flexible, engaging activities that students can do over a vacation break or in the classroom as an independent or group work project,” said Dean Graziano, vice president of izzit.org. “With travel being so unpredictable these days, we thought it would be fun to open the virtual borders so students can ‘travel’ to various countries via videos, and learn about them in the convenience and safety of their own homes.”

“I really liked learning about the people in the different countries,” said one of the students who participated in the pilot program. “These places weren’t anything like I imagined. This makes me want to get a real passport.”

The online activity is appropriate for grade levels 8-12 and offers a downloadable passport for each student and a Fieldtrip Digital Workbook with fillable PDF questions from each video. The videos used in the Virtual International Fieldtrip are all part of izzit.org’s library, including The People’s Economy (China), Eusebio’s Dream (Peru), Bee the Change (Chile), Recipe for Success (Zambia), A Taste of Chocolate (Hong Kong), Pennies a Day (Bangladesh); Victoria’s Chance (Ghana), The Bridge of No Return (North/South Korea), Sustainable Oceans & Seas (New Zealand), Geography as Destiny (Mexico), Monkey Business (Slovakia), No Longer OutCastes (India), and People, Power & Prosperity (Morocco).

About izzit.org:
izzit.org specializes in creating innovative, free, standards-aligned content for educators that fosters critical thinking and respectful debate among students. It is estimated izzit.org videos generate over 11.3 million impressions annually. In addition to its library of more than 130 video-centered teaching units, Teachable Moments and online courses, izzit.org also offers a Current Events service, with two daily articles, discussion questions, and vocabulary, all at no cost to educators. Each school year, U.S. educators can receive one free DVD from izzit.org’s library as well as unlimited downloads and streaming. For more information, visit the website, www.izzit.org.

