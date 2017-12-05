Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics Markets 2017 – 2022

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics 2017 – 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The future of Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial products and services will be Virtual, Artificial, and Automated. Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics represent three powerful trends in ICT that will impact everything from the design, production, distribution, and management of goods and services to the way fundamental manner in which humans work, play, and generally interact with the world.

Virtual Reality (VR) is poised for considerable global growth, providing abundant opportunities for service providers, content developers, and ecosystem component providers. VR and other immersive technologies will be important to many industry verticals that leverage VR and mixed reality for a variety of enterprise purpose including internal operations, managing supply chains, and supporting customers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for AI is that it will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services.

The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include Healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Autonomous Vehicles. Enterprise Robotics includes use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business specific applications.

Virtual Reality Research

This VR research provides an in-depth assessment of the VR market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, assessment of key VR companies and solutions, and analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization. It also evaluates the VR component (devices, software, hardware, and platforms) market as well as analysis of key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence Research

This AI research assesses the AI ecosystem, technologies, solutions and market outlook. Key industry verticals covered include use of AI in Internet related services and products, Financial Services, Medical and Bio-informatics, Manufacturing, and Telecommunications. Some of the key application areas covered include Marketing and Business Decision Making, Workplace Automation, Predictive Analysis and Forecast, Fraud Detection and Classification.

This AI research also evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise data arena. It also assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions. The research also analyzes how human-oriented and machine generated data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions. It also provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue from 2017 – 2022 associated with AI supported predictive analytics solutions.

Robotics Research

This robotics research assesses the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2017 to 2022. This research evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for Cloud Robotics. It also evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions.

Select Research Findings:

Cloud Robotics will amplify the market value of General Purpose Robots

Fully immersive VR systems will begin to gain substantial momentum by 2021

Robotics as a Service will emerge as a major robotics market segment by 2022

Teleoperation and cloud technologies will cause mass consumerization of robotics

Cloud Robotics will facilitate a major shift of manufacturing into cloud infrastructure

Robust growth of VR headsets will be seen in both high-end and mid-tier adoptions

Combined Cloud Robotics market will reach $18.2 billion by 2022 with CAGR of 29.5%

Data Mining will be a leading global segment for AI, reaching $8.5B in revenue by 2022

More than 50% of new VR investment will be for apps to solve industry-specific problems

Combination of AI and cognitive computing to propel market growth in key industry verticals

AI to become a core component of virtually all communication, digital content, and commerce

Leading Cloud Robot type by revenue will be Bipedal (e.g. Humanoid Robots) at $365M by 2022

Target Audience:

Virtual Reality companies

Data and Analytics companies

Artificial Intelligence companies

Robotics and Automation companies

NGOs and Government R&D organizations

Key Topics Covered:

Virtual Reality (VR) Marketplace: VR Technologies, Companies, Solutions, Devices, Components, Applications and Services

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 VR Ecosystem Analysis

5 VR Market Forecasts

6 VR Company Analysis

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2017 – 2022

1 Introduction

2 Overview

3 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT

4 AI Technology Application and Use Case

5 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market

6 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry

7 AI Solution in Big Data and IoT Market Forecast 2017 – 2022

8 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device and Things 2017 – 2022

9 Company Analysis

10 Conclusions and Recommendations

11 Appendix

Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing: Market Outlook for Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2017 – 2022

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Artificial Intelligence

4 Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company

5 Global Market for Artificial Intelligence

6 AI in Select Industry Verticals

7 AI in Major Market Segments

8 Select Companies and Solutions

9 Important AI Patents 2010 – 2015

Chatbots and Artificial Intelligence: Market Assessment, Application Analysis, and Forecasts 2017 – 2022

1 Introduction

2 Intelligent Chatbots Ecosystem Analysis

3 Chatbot Market: SWOT Analysis and Use Cases

4 Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecasts

5 Chatbot Company and Solution Analysis

6 Conclusions and Recommendations

Robotics in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Products, Services, and Solutions 2017 – 2022

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Robotics Companies and Solutions

4 Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

Cloud Robotics: Technologies, Leading Companies, Solutions, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2017 – 2022

1 Introduction

2 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis

3 Cloud Robotics Market 2017 – 2022

4 Company Analysis

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

6 Appendix

Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview of Industrial IoT (IIoT)

3. Teleoperation and Telerobotics

4. Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

5. Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market and Forecasts 2016 – 2021

6. Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

7. Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xb8469/virtual_reality

