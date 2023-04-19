DENVER, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, today announced a partnership with Nathan’s Famous to bring its iconic hot dogs, burgers and crinkle cut fries as a delivery-only menu through Nextbite’s network of restaurant partners. The Nathan’s Famous virtual brand is now available for restaurants to sign up to offer them as a Nextbite partner, bringing this world-renowned brand to consumers nationwide.

The Nathan’s Famous delivery-only menu includes Nathan’s signature all-beef hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, burgers and more. The hot dog menu includes hot dogs along with chili, cheese sauce and bacon toppings.

“We think Nextbite is a great partner to bring our world-famous Nathan’s hot dogs, fresh burgers, and crinkle cut fries to Nathan’s fans all over via delivery, as we have a solid track record with our virtual partners,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing for Nathan’s Famous. “The Nextbite team clearly has the expertise to bring our concept on a national scale by working with restaurants nationwide.”

According to Alex Canter, CEO and Cofounder of Nextbite, “We are thrilled to add this worldwide brand of favorite hot dogs and other menu items to our portfolio of delivery-only menus for restaurants. With pre-existing built-in demand from consumers, we’re excited to help spread their classic cuisine across the U.S., especially as we move into the summer.”

With Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution featuring Nathan’s Famous menu items, it seamlessly connects restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Nextbite delivery-only restaurant concepts are crafted to complement current restaurant operations, equipment, and resources. Backed by data, its brands drive orders during different dayparts, so restaurants can increase sales during slow periods.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and nineteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.