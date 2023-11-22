The global virtual router market is expected to reach US$ 233.3 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 23.2%

Wilmington, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s recent industry report, the Global Virtual Router Market value is estimated at US$ 233.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 23.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A Virtual Router (VR) is a software-based routing architecture that performs the same functions as a physical Internet Protocol (IP) router but operates in a virtualized environment. Virtual routers, as opposed to traditional routers, run on virtual computers or cloud instances, making them very flexible, scalable, and cost-effective. They are widely utilized in a variety of networking contexts, such as data centers, cloud computing environments, and software-defined networking (SDN) configurations.

The growing acceptance of cloud technologies, the requirement for flexible and scalable networking solutions, and the push towards software-driven networking paradigms such as SDN and NFV are driving the expanding virtual router industry.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Virtual Router market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Virtual Router market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Virtual Router market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Virtual Router Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, enterprise segment is expected to account for a larger market size during the forecast period, as the enterprise offer reliable solutions as compared to the service providers.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 233.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,002.6 million Growth Rate 23.2% Dominant Segment Professional Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of cloud technologies

Rise of remote work Companies Profiled 128 Technology

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Netronome Systems, Inc.





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global virtual router market include.

In January 2022, Juniper Networks Inc. unveiled new software and hardware to help businesses manage their routers, constituting a critical corporate network-building piece. Juniper increased its foothold in the corporate router market in 2021 by paying USD 450 million for the acquisition of 128 Technology Inc.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global virtual router market growth include 128 Technology, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Netronome Systems, Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global virtual router market based on type, application, and region

Global Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Pre-Defined Custom

Global Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Service Provider Enterprise

Global Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Virtual Router Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Virtual Router Report:

What will be the market value of the global virtual router market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global virtual router market?

What are the market drivers of the global virtual router market?

What are the key trends in the global virtual router market?

Which is the leading region in the global virtual router market?

What are the major companies operating in the global virtual router market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global virtual router market?

