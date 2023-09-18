According to Zion Market Research, the global Virtual Schools market size is projected to reach USD 20 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 11 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled " Virtual Schools Market – By Type (For-Profit EMO And Non-Profit EMO), By Application (Elementary Schools, High Schools, Adult Education, And Middle Schools), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the global virtual schools market size was valued at around USD 11 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 20 billion by 2030.”

Virtual Schools Market Overview:

The virtual school is also known as an e-school or an online school, and it offers a full-time, sequential program of synchronous and asynchronous instruction via the Internet and new technologies. In the virtual school environment, pupils interact with both the teacher and their peers. Schools, colleges, and universities are the most common providers of distance learning. The majority of students preparing for competitive exams opt for virtual school lectures. Depending on the educational program, the course module is transmitted via printed materials, DVD, E-mail, video conferencing, and web conferencing.

Web-based virtual learning enables students to earn transferable credits, take scheduled exams, and progress to the next level. In addition, virtual school offers numerous advantages, such as active student participation in virtual classes and learning at one’s own tempo. In addition, virtual schools are cost-effective, time-efficient, and extremely focused on achieving success through online modes of education.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 20 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered K12 Inc., Pansophic Learning, Mosaica Education, Beijing Changping School, Inspire Charter Schools, Abbotsford Virtual Schools, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Aurora College, Alaska Virtual Schools, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Florida Virtual School (FLVS), Virtual High School (VHS), Illinois Virtual School (IVS), Charter Schools USA, Acklam Grange, Wey Education Schools Trust, N High School, Connections Academy, and others. Segments Covered By Component, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global virtual schools market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to a prominent expansion of communication systems that has helped in developing e-learning applications in the education domain and this has encouraged people to opt for online education.

In terms of type, the for-profit EMO segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the application, the high school’s segment is set to dominate the application segment over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the European virtual schools market industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Virtual Schools Market: Growth Factors

Increasing demand for virtual classroom-based education to drive the global market surge by 2030

The development of e-learning applications in the education domain has been aided by the expansion of communication systems, and this has encouraged people to pursue online education. This, in turn, will stimulate the expansion of the global market for virtual schools. Global market trends will be determined by the colossal demand for virtual education and the colossal demand for educational flexibility among students. Launch of a 5G network facility that provides end-users with seamless internet connectivity will propel the global market.

With a significant portion of the student population favoring online modes of education and the increasing use of smartphones, the market for virtual schools is projected to grow in the coming years. Reductions in web hosting costs, an increase in web penetration, and an increase in demand for online educational content are expected to facilitate the global expansion of the market. In the coming years, the launch of new online education instruments will drive the global expansion of the market.

Virtual Schools Market: Restraints

Increased eye ailments and obesity owing to student screen time can slow global industrial growth

Students are spending more time in front of a screen, which can lead to an increase in obesity and eye problems. This is a significant factor that may impede the expansion of the global virtual schools industry. The lack of practical application of subject matter can reduce the number of online degree-seeking students who are hired, thereby limiting the industry’s global growth potential.

Virtual Schools Market: Segmentation

The global virtual schools market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In type terms, the global virtual schools market is segregated into for-profit EMO and non-profit EMO segments. Furthermore, the for-profit EMO segment, which accrued nearly 57% of the global market earnings in 2022, is predicted to register the fastest CAGR in the forecasting period.

Based on the application, the global virtual schools industry is sectored into elementary schools, high schools, adult education, and middle schools segments. Moreover, the high schools segment, which garnered a huge share of the global industry in 2022, is set to dominate the global industry over the expected timespan.

Browse the full “Virtual Schools Market – By Type (For-Profit EMO And Non-Profit EMO), By Application (Elementary Schools, High Schools, Adult Education, And Middle Schools), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-schools-market

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to maintain its global market dominance over the predicted timeline

North America, which accounted for approximately 61% of the global virtual schools market’s revenue in 2022, will be the dominant region during the forecast period. In addition, the regional market growth can be attributed to the increase in smartphone usage and web penetration in countries such as the United States and Canada. In addition, a rise in internet speed and bandwidth as a result of the introduction of 5G network technology and an increase in the use of connected devices in North American nations will create a profitable road map for the regional market.

In the next couple of years, the European virtual schools industry will have the highest CAGR due to the widespread adoption of new technologies such as learning management solutions, student assessment software, augmented reality, enterprise resource planning, virtual reality, and blended learning solutions in the education activities of countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Estonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Italy. A large number of corporations on the continent prefer to train their employees online through reputable virtual institutions, thereby enhancing regional business trends.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Virtual Schools market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Virtual Schools market include;

K12 Inc.

Pansophic Learning

Mosaica Education

Beijing Changping School

Inspire Charter Schools

Abbotsford Virtual Schools

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Aurora College

Alaska Virtual Schools

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Florida Virtual School (FLVS)

Virtual High School (VHS)

Illinois Virtual School (IVS)

Charter Schools USA

Acklam Grange

Wey Education Schools Trust

N High School

Connections Academy

The global Virtual Schools market is segmented as follows:

By Component

For-Profit EMO

Non-Profit EMO

By Application

Elementary Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

Middle Schools

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Virtual Schools industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Virtual Schools Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Virtual Schools Industry?

What segments does the Virtual Schools Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Virtual Schools Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

