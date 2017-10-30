VirtualArmour to Feature Deception Expert at SecureWorld Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Managed Services Provider, VirtualArmour International Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:VAI) (3V3:F) announced today that it will be participating at the upcoming SecureWorld Cybersecurity Conference in Denver, Colorado.

The Conference, which will take place on November 1st – 2nd, 2017, will bring together experts across the Cybersecurity industry to discuss the changing threats, newest combative technologies, and opportunities to better protect businesses across all market segments.

As part of the event VirtualArmour will have a deception expert with a background in interpersonal communication and expertise in human hacking on hand to offer specialist guidance and advice. “The greatest threat in cybersecurity continues to be the human element,” said Andrew Douthwaite, VP of Managed Services at VirtualArmour. “Understanding how human behavior interacts with technology is critical to establishing a robust prevention platform for any business.”

To schedule a meeting at the conference please email: [email protected] or stop by booth 109 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Technology Center.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour is an international cybersecurity and Managed Services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The Company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its US and UK-based security operation centers (“SOC”). Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers only leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients – which include those listed on the Fortune 500 – within several industry sectors, in over 30 countries, across five continents. Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and on its website www.virtualarmour.com.

Company Contact:

Nick Dinsmoor

Vice President Strategy and Marketing

Office: 720-644-0913

[email protected]

Media Contact

Josh Stanbury

Office: 416-628-7441

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.