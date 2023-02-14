Rolos platform transforms scientific research with machine learning and AI-based computational modeling

Seattle, Washington and Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, has announced a new partnership with Rolos by Constructor group (formerly known as Schaffhausen Institute of Technology or SIT), to develop and deploy a next-generation research platform for scientists in industry and academia.

The team has developed a platform within Virtuozzo Cloud, the public cloud powered by Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure. Virtuozzo Cloud provides high-performance Kubernetes clusters, S3 storage, and flexible CPU/GPU virtualization through a simple user interface and is fully integrated with Constructor group’s HPC (High-Performance Computing) cluster.

Constructor group’s mission is to tackle the world’s challenges through science, education, and cutting-edge technology. Rolos platform is a new platform that the organization has built to simplify and accelerate the research lifecycle using AI-based computational modeling. Rolos offers its platform as a service to commercial and academic research teams worldwide.

“We are solving the problem that most research teams face today,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Rolos CEO. “Researchers need increasing computing power to model and analyze large datasets. Traditionally, that computing has been deployed using laboratory or university data center servers. As a result, scientists have had to become developers, infrastructure specialists, and DevOps practitioners to get their work done.”

This breakthrough is particularly important for research teams that require different kinds of compute resources for different research projects and stages of each project. In materials science, for example, Rolos enables HPC to model new material properties; then, using neural networks running on virtualized GPUs, researchers can train machine learning models to predict such properties without the expense of HPC.

“With Virtuozzo, we have built an advanced research collaboration platform with machine intelligence tightly integrated with high-performance virtualized infrastructure. Research teams can now get the tools and IT resources they need with a few clicks. Therefore, they can focus on research, not IT,” Dobrovolskiy added.

Rolos platform is also available as a hosted solution running on Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure in Constructor group data centers. Moreover, Rolos provides an on-premises solution, allowing its research platform to run on top of a private Virtuozzo cluster deployed in a customer’s lab or data center. Virtuozzo’s OpenStack API makes it easy for research teams to combine on-premises and cloud in hybrid configurations, using multiple virtualization technologies and public cloud providers. Rolos platform is cloud-agnostic, but the team considers Virtuozzo-based clouds to offer the best value for most use cases.

“We are proud to be partners with Rolos and contribute to their mission. This is a great example of Virtuozzo cloud technologies supporting an innovative software project through development and into production,” said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO. “Virtuozzo software was designed to make cloud simple, flexible, and affordable, and we’re looking forward to helping the Rolos team bring its new platform to research teams worldwide.”

About Rolos by Constructor

Rolos is a platform and infrastructure for research. Rolos serves the academy and corporate research departments and provides machine-intelligence-based applications and solutions for scientific research, business analytics, professional sports, driving and mobility, robotics and many other fields.

Rolos’ mission is to make advanced research capabilities and collaboration tools available to every researcher.

About Constructor group

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Constructor group is a research, education, and technology organization with an English-language, research-oriented university in Bremen (Germany), an institute in Schaffhausen (Switzerland), as well as commercial spin-offs, venture funds, and a start-up incubator. Constructor group’s mission is to tackle the world’s problems through science, education, and technology.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo ( www.virtuozzo.com ) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo solutions are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

