TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtus Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust (VREIT) proudly announces a remarkable achievement in its financial performance: “Since inception, we have delivered consistent distributions of $0.75 per unit for our clients. Further to this milestone, we are happy to report a substantial increase in Net Asset Value Per Unit (NAVPU),” says Josh Will, EVP of VREIT. “Following a successful 2023 marked by strategic acquisitions and strong capital raises, Virtus Diversified REIT’s NAVPU has increased to $10.53 per share, up from the previous NAVPU of $9.98 per share.”