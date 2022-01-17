Virtus Health Selects Ceridian to Transform HR and Payroll

Breaking News
MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today Virtus Health, Australia’s largest assisted reproductive services provider, has selected Ceridian and its Dayforce platform to manage the company’s rapid growth and elevate its HR and people management capabilities. Leveraging the single data architecture in Dayforce, Virtus Health will unite disparate systems including HR, payroll, workforce and talent management to deliver a complete cloud HCM experience.

“This investment into our HR capabilities forms part of our organisational strategy to build a digitally-enabled environment. Dayforce will help us achieve our vision to become an employer of choice through an optimised employee experience,” said Lee Bakerman, Chief People Officer at Virtus Health. “We were impressed with Ceridian’s focus on delivering data-based insights that will streamline operations and empower our leaders to make informed decisions across the organisation.”

Virtus Health delivers an extensive range of assisted reproductive services with a market-leading position in Australia, Ireland and Denmark, and a growing presence in the UK and Singapore. As one of the top five providers in the world, and with more than 1,500 employees, Virtus Health was looking for a unified solution to align and automate manual HR processes to drive productivity and employee engagement. Dayforce will support Virtus Health as it grows globally, while providing a great employee experience.

Joanne Ambrose, HR Operations Manager, is leading the implementation of Dayforce at Virtus Health and says Ceridian was the obvious partner for the healthcare provider: “In choosing our future HCM system, Dayforce was the standout product with its single platform for HR and payroll, global capability, real-time reporting, and technology that removes any disconnect between our HR operations.”

“In today’s increasingly dynamic world of work, organisations need to harness the power of data to drive operational efficiencies and informed decision making that produce quantifiable results,” said Stephen Moore, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Japan, Ceridian. “The Dayforce platform will allow Virtus Health to unlock strategic business value, delivering world class employee engagement as they grow their global workforce.”

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
Fahd.Pasha@Ceridian.com
647.417.2136

