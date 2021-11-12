Virtu’s Triton EMS Wins Overall Outperformer (EMS) and Best Platform Adaptability at The TRADE’s Leaders in Execution Awards 2021

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services and analytics and connectivity products is honored to announce that Virtu’s Triton EMS was recognized by The TRADE at its recent Leaders in Trading Awards as the Overall Outperformer (EMS) for the second consecutive year and for Best Platform Adaptability.

The awards event, hosted in London, recognized certain high scoring firms and products in The TRADE’s Annual 2021 Execution Management Systems Survey―in which Triton EMS received the top score versus its peers for the second consecutive year. Over 460 evaluations were submitted from across the globe with buy-side participants asked to rate 15 EMS providers across 13 functional criteria―and Triton outperformed the survey average in all 13 categories1.

“The survey results and awards recognize that Triton clients value the enhancement and ease-of-use Virtu is delivering,” said Douglas A. Cifu, CEO Virtu Financial. “Designed to support a trader’s natural instinct, Virtu is continuing to invest in and expand the Triton platform while remaining singularly focused on listening to our clients and delivering transparent and easy to understand product.”

Virtu extends its thanks and appreciation to its clients and The TRADE’s survey respondents for both their trust and for recognizing Triton as the top ranked EMS again this year. The firm also congratulates the EMS team on this distinguished achievement and all other contributors whose efforts and dedication to innovation and excellence resonate with clients every day.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

1 Analysis for The TRADE’s 2021 EMS survey was carried out by Aite-Novarica Group.

Contact:
Investor & Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com

