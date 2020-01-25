Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities

Chinese communities in Australia and New Zealand were among the first to greet the Year of the Rat on Saturday but Lunar New Year celebrations globally were marred by anxieties about the virus outbreak that has disrupted festivities in China.
