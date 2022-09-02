Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Virus Geeks, a Biotechnology Company, Becomes the First to Validate a Nasal Swab for Monkeypox, Covid-19, Influenza A&B All in One Swab

Virus Geeks, a Biotechnology Company, Becomes the First to Validate a Nasal Swab for Monkeypox, Covid-19, Influenza A&B All in One Swab

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Nasal Swab Validation for Monkeypox

Virus Geeks

Virus Geeks
Virus Geeks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virus Geeks, a leading developer in biotech and life-changing innovations, announced today the first Nasal swab validated for Monkeypox, Covid-19, and Influenza A&B all in one testing and will be available through the company’s laboratory services. This innovation changes the dynamics of testing for the Monkeypox virus by reducing the risk of infection for the public and most medical staff at the point of test. With a growing number of MPXV cases, it has become necessary for diagnostic laboratories to quickly, efficiently, and accurately implement a way to identify patients infected with the virus. Virus Geeks affiliated lab validated ANDiS Monkeypox virus nucleic acid detection kit for the purpose of the qualitative detection of the Monkeypox virus on the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR instrument. The ANDiS Monkeypox virus nucleic acid detection kit is a molecular test that aids in the diagnosis of the Monkeypox virus and is based on widely used nucleic acid amplification technology. As the flu season approaches, Virus Geeks continues to stay ahead of the curve by making testing seamless with this solution of a single swab product. The product contains oligonucleotide primers and fluorescent dye-labeled probes and control material used in RT.

About Virus Geeks

Virus Geeks is a data-driven Bio-Health Technology Company that develops health-centric initiatives to improve the quality of life through strategic partnerships across healthcare & biotechnology sectors. They help large populations gain access to molecular diagnostic testing and provide organizations with the technology to efficiently manage data.

Virus Geeks is a community-first company that prioritizes the safety and well-being of individuals by making testing easy and stress-free. Thanks to the CEO Frank Lee who is committed to life-changing medicine and technology, Virus Geeks will continue to be committed to the development of adequate testing kits that truly benefit the public with all our strength from a global perspective while promoting proper business activities based on awareness of corporate social responsibility In compliance with relevant laws and in accordance with high ethical standards. The Company strive for a continuous positive impact in the community by listening and collaborating with local organizations to spread awareness on issues concerning the health of residents. 

To learn more about this and innovative solutions from Virus Geeks, visit the website at www.virusgeeks.com or contact customer service at 1-800-731-8815. For organization or corporate sales, email: john@virusgeeks.com.

Related Images

Image 1: Virus Geeks

Company Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Virus Geeks

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.