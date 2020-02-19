Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine

Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said, after a controversial two-week quarantine that saw more than 500 people infected with the new coronavirus originating in China.
