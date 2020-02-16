Virus spreads on ship in Japan, American passengers set to disembark

Hundreds of passengers were preparing to be evacuated from a cruise ship on Sunday after spending two weeks under quarantine off Japan over the coronavirus, with Americans expected to begin flying home on chartered planes as soon as Sunday evening.
