Knife-wielding robbers in Hong Kong stole 50 packs of toilet paper rolls from a supermarket delivery man, police said on Monday, in a sign of the times for a city worried sick by the coronavirus outbreak across the causeway in mainland China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Scramble to track Cambodia cruise passengers after coronavirus case reported - February 17, 2020
- China parliament body to discuss delaying key annual March session: Xinhua - February 17, 2020
- Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang - February 17, 2020