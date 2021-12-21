Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With Two 2021 BETA Awards

Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With Two 2021 BETA Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Company Named Global Leader in Power Semiconductors and Passive Components Leader of the Year

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has been honored by BISinfotech, an Indian electronics and technology magazine, with two 2021 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards (BETA).

The annual BETA Awards recognize winners in two categories: Excellence and Technovation. The Excellence category honors electronics and semiconductor companies with market-leading products that drive industry growth, while the Technovation category awards products and solutions that use advanced electronics and semiconductors. This year in the Excellence category, Vishay was named the Global Leader in Power Semiconductors based on its SiC45x family of microBUCKâ synchronous buck regulators and named Passive Components Leader of the Year for its SMDY1 series of surface-mount ceramic safety capacitors.

Vishay’s SiC45x family regulators help reduce energy consumption in data centers and industrial computers by delivering up to 98 % peak efficiency in a 5 mm x 7 mm package. Scalable to 40 A, microBUCK solutions can help designers achieve the best combination of cost and performance. Delivering increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation devices, the regulators also offer PMBus 1.3 compliance for power system telemetry.

SMDY1 series ceramic safety capacitors are the industry’s first such devices to offer a Y1 rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC. In addition, they offer industry-high capacitance to 4.7 nF. For EMI / RFI filtering in power supplies, solar inverters, smart meters, and LED drivers, the closest competing devices only offer capacitance up to 1.5 nF and Y1 ratings to 300 VAC, with no DC rating. In addition, the SMDY1 series offers higher humidity robustness with a Class IIB humidity grade (in accordance with IEC60384-14 annex I) and a moisture sensitivity level of 2a.

The BETA Awards were presented in an online ceremony held on Nov. 30. Vishay’s Vinod Tarale, distribution sales manager, India and SAARC, received the award on the company’s behalf. The ceremony can be viewed on-demand at https://awards.bisinfotech.com/?utm_source=bisinfotech&utm_medium=emailer&utm_campaign=betaawards.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. microBUCK a registered trademark of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today announced that it has been honored by BISinfotech, an Indian electronics and technology magazine, with two 2021 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards (BETA). – https://bit.ly/32bwXDG

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com  
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.