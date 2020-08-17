Vishay Intertechnology -30 V P-Channel MOSFET Offers Industry-Low 1.7 mΩ RDS(ON) for High Efficiency, Power Density

Breaking News
Offered in PowerPAK® SO-8 Single Package, Device Features Best in Class Gate Charge Times RDS(ON) FOM

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the first-ever -30 V p-channel power MOSFET to offer on-resistance of 1.7 mΩ at 10 V. With its industry-low on-resistance and 6.15 mm by 5.15 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAK® SO-8 single package, the Vishay Siliconix TrenchFET® Gen IV SiRA99DP is purpose-built to increase power density.

The low on-resistance of the MOSFET released today — which represents a reduction of 43 % compared to the next best product on the market — reduces voltage drops and minimizes conduction power losses to enable higher power density. Combining this low RDS(on) with an ultra low gate charge of 84 nC, the SiRA99DP delivers best in class gate charge times on-resistance, a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in switching applications, of 185 mΩ*nC

Ideal for circuits with a 12 V input, the device is optimized for adapter, battery, and general purpose power switches; reverse polarity battery protection; OR-ing functionality; and motor drive control in telecom equipment, servers, and industrial PCs and robots. The SiRA99DP’s increased power density saves PCB space in these applications by reducing the number of components needed in parallel — in other words, by delivering more current per individual device. In addition, as a p-channel MOSFET, the device doesn’t require a charge pump to provide the positive gate bias needed by its n-channel counterparts.

The MOSFET is 100 % RG– and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SiRA99DP are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks subject to market conditions.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

PowerPAK and TrenchFET are trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?71023 (SiRA99DP)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157715399601788

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

