Vishay Intertechnology 600 V EF Series Fast Body Diode MOSFET in Low Profile PowerPAK® 10 x 12 Package Delivers Industry’s Lowest RDS(ON)*Qg FOM

N-Channel Device Enables High Power Density While Lowering Conduction and Switching Losses to Increase Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new fourth-generation 600 V EF Series fast body diode MOSFET in the low profile PowerPAK® 10 x 12 package. Providing high efficiency and power density for telecom, industrial, and computing applications, the Vishay Siliconix n-channel SiHK045N60EF slashes on-resistance by 29 % compared with previous-generation devices while delivering 60 % lower gate charge. This results in the industry’s lowest on-resistance times gate charge for devices in the same class, a key figure of merit (FOM) for 600 V MOSFETs used in power conversion applications.

Vishay offers a broad line of MOSFET technologies that support all stages of the power conversion process, from high voltage inputs to the low voltage outputs required to power the latest high tech equipment. With the SiHK045N60EF and other devices in the fourth-generation 600 V EF Series family, the company is addressing the need for efficiency and power density improvements in two of the first stages of the power system architecture — totem-pole bridgeless power factor correction (PFC) and subsequent DC/DC converter blocks. Typical applications will include edge computing and data storage; UPS; high intensity discharge (HID) lamps and fluorescent ballast lighting; solar inverters; welding equipment; induction heating; motor drives; and battery chargers.

Built on Vishay’s latest energy-efficient E Series superjunction technology, the SiHK045N60EF’s low typical on-resistance of 0.045 Ω at 10 V is 27 % lower than devices in the PowerPAK 8 x 8 package. The result is a higher power rating for applications ≥ 3 kW, while the device’s low 2.3 mm profile increases power density. In addition, the MOSFET offers ultra low gate charge down to 70 nC. The resulting FOM of 3.15 Ω*nC is 2.27 % lower than the closest competing MOSFET in the same class, which translates into reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy and increase efficiency. This allows the device to address the specific titanium efficiency requirements in server power supplies or reach 98 % peak efficiency in telecom power supplies.

For improved switching performance in zero voltage switching (ZVS) topologies such as LLC resonant converters, the SiHK045N60EF provides low effective output capacitances C o(er) and C o(tr) of 171 pf and 1069 pF, respectively. The device’s C o(tr) is 8.79 % lower than the closest competing MOSFET in the same class, while its fast body diode provides a low Q rr of 0.8 μC for increased reliability in bridge topologies. In addition, with a maximum junction to case thermal resistance rating of 0.45 °C/W, the MOSFET’s PowerPAK 10 x 12 package offers the best thermal capability of any surface-mount package. Compared to devices in the PowerPAK 8 x 8, the SiHK045N60EF provides 31 % lower thermal impedance.

Designed to withstand overvoltage transients in avalanche mode with guaranteed limits through 100 % UIS testing, the MOSFET released today is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the SiHK045N60EF are available now. Lead time information may be requested from your Vishay sales contact.

