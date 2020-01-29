Vishay Intertechnology 80 V MOSFET Offers Best in Class On-Resistance Times Gate Charge FOM to Increase Efficiency

Breaking News
Offered in PowerPAK® SO-8 Single Package, Device Combines On-Resistance Down to 2.35 mΩ With 55 nC Gate Charge and COSS of 614 pF

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 80 V TrenchFET® Gen IV n-channel power MOSFET in the 6.15 mm by 5.15 mm PowerPAK® SO-8 single package. Designed to save energy by increasing the efficiency of power conversion topologies and switching circuitry, the Vishay Siliconix SiR680ADP offers best in class on-resistance times gate charge — a key figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in power conversion applications — of 129 mΩ*nC.

The device released today combines on-resistance down to 2.35 mΩ typical at 10 V with ultra low gate charge of 55 nC and COSS of 614 pF. These specifications are fine-tuned to reduce the power losses from switching, channel conduction, and diode conduction, resulting in increased efficiency. The MOSFET’s on-resistance times gate charge FOM is 12.2 % lower than the closest competing product and 22.5 % lower than the previous-generation device, making it the most efficient solution available for typical 48 V input to 12 V output DC/DC converters.

The SiR680ADP will serve as a building block in a wide variety of DC/DC and AC/DC conversion applications such as synchronous rectification, primary-side switching, buck-boost converters, resonant tank switching converters, and the OR-ing function in systems such as telecom and data center server power supplies; solar micro-inverters; motor drive control in power tools and industrial equipment; and battery switching in battery management modules.

The MOSFET is 100 % RG– and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SiR680ADP are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

