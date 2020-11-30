Breaking News
Vishay Intertechnology Aluminum Capacitors Increase Design Flexibility, Save Board Space in High Temperature Applications

Automotive Grade Devices Offer High Ripple Currents Up to 3.36 A, Operating Temperatures to +125 °C, and Useful Life of 6,000 Hours at 125 °C

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of low impedance, Automotive Grade miniature aluminum electrolytic capacitors that combine high ripple currents up to 3.36 A with high temperature operation to +125 °C and very long useful life of 6,000 h at 125 °C.

Compared to previous-generation solutions, Vishay BCcomponents 190 RTL series capacitors offer lower impedance and 10% to 15% higher ripple current. This allows designers to utilize fewer components, increasing design flexibility and saving board space. In addition, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices are available in smaller case sizes, ranging from 10 mm by 12 mm up to 18 mm by 35 mm.

Featuring radial leads and a cylindrical aluminum case with pressure relief, insulated with a blue sleeve, the 190 RTL series offers rated voltages up to 50 V, capacitance from 100 µF to 6800 µF, and low maximum impedance down to 0.017 Ω. The capacitors are charge- and discharge-proof.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the RoHS-compliant devices are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and buffering in switch mode power supplies and DC/DC converters for high temperature industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and military applications.

Device Specification Table:

Series 190 RTL
Case size (D x L in mm) 10 x 12 to 18 x 35
Capacitance range 100 µF to 6800 µF
Tolerance ± 20 %
Rated voltage 16 V to 50 V
Category temperature range -55 °C to +125 °C
Useful life @ +125 °C 2,500 h to 6,000 h
Ripple current 560 mA to 3,360 mA
Max. impedance at 100 kHz 0.017 Ω to 0.175 Ω
Climatic category IEC 60068 55 / 125 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the 190 RTL series are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28465 (190 RTL)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157716429747162

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

