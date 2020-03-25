Breaking News
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

MALVERN, Pa., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:30 AM ET at Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., World Headquarters, 63 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355.

A live audio webcast will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

As part of Vishay’s precautions regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, the Company is planning for the possibility that the annual meeting may be held solely by means of remote communication. If the Company takes this step, there will be an announcement of the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be available at Vishay.com.

United States Securities and Exchange Commission rules allow the Company to mail a notice to its stockholders advising that its proxy statement, annual report to stockholders, electronic proxy card and related materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet. Stockholders may then access these materials and vote over the Internet or request delivery of a full set of materials by mail or email. Vishay has elected to utilize this process for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The proxy materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet, at http://ir.vishay.com.

These rules give Vishay the opportunity to serve stockholders more efficiently by making the proxy materials available quickly online and reducing costs associated with printing and postage. Stockholders who receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials will not receive a paper or electronic copy of the proxy materials unless they request a copy using the procedure described in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and posted on the investor relations section of Vishay’s website, at http://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at http://www.vishay.com.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will be”, “will”, “may” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Among the factors that could cause the Company’s 2020 annual meeting logistical arrangements to change include: general business and economic conditions; imposition of restrictive governmental regulations implemented to address public health concerns; or operational delays or difficulties because of the novel coronavirus or similar diseases, or uncertainty regarding the same. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300

