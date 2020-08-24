Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Dual Inductor Reduces Board Space Requirements and Component Counts in Class D Amplifiers

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Dual Inductor Reduces Board Space Requirements and Component Counts in Class D Amplifiers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Offering High Operating Temperatures to +155 °C in Compact 2525 Case Size, AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Delivers Low Distortion and Minimal Cross-Talk

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade low profile, high current dual inductor in the 2525 case size. Designed to replace the two inductors required in an automotive Class D audio amplifier with a single device, the Vishay Dale IHLD-2525GG-5A reduces board space requirements and component counts while providing improved THD performance over other inductor types.

To provide noise filtering in Class D amplifiers, the AEC-Q200 qualified device released today consists of two IHLP® inductors with operating temperatures up to +155 °C in one compact package. The IHLD-2525GG-5A features an optimized design that realizes higher quality sound and lower distortion than other solutions while offering low coupling for minimal cross-talk between its integrated inductors.

Designed to operate at higher carrier frequencies up to 2.1 MHz, the IHLD-2525GG-5A delivers high efficiency with typical DCR from 7.06 mΩ to 154 mΩ and a wide range of inductance values from 1.0 µH to 22 µH. The device provides rated current to 13.0 A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the dual inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 2525
Inductance range (µH) 1.0 to 22
DCR typ. (mΩ) 7.06 to 154
DCR max. (mΩ) 7.77 to 164.80
Heat rating current (A) 2.2 to 13.0
Saturation current (A) 2.5 to 12.3
SRF typ. (MHz) 10.9 to 56.7

Samples and production quantities of the new dual inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] Automotive Grade dual inductor reduces board space requirements and component counts in class D amplifiers – https://bit.ly/31jNiDk

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34556 (IHLD-2525GG-5A)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157715573944666

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.