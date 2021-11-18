Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vishay Intertechnology Continues to Offer Competitive Lead Times for IHLP® Low Profile, High Current Inductors

Vishay Intertechnology Continues to Offer Competitive Lead Times for IHLP® Low Profile, High Current Inductors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Available in Case Sizes From 1212 to 8787, Devices Are Available With Lead Times of 10 to 16 Weeks

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the lead times for its IHLP® low profile, high current inductors remain stable and competitive at 10 to 16 weeks. As a result of improved productivity and a capacity expansion, the company is presently experiencing no shortages for its IHLP products. And with Vishay’s continued efforts to expand capacity, the company doesn’t foresee any issues in supplying its customers with the devices for the balance of 2021 and into 2022 and beyond.

Available in 10 case sizes ranging from 1212 to 8787, Vishay’s IHLP inductors are offered in both commercial and Automotive Grade versions. Applications for commercial devices include notebooks, desktops, and servers; low profile, high current power supplies; POL converters; battery-powered devices; and distributed power systems and FPGAs. Automotive Grade devices are designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for high current BLDC motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, Vishay’s IHLP inductors offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and they handle high transient current spikes without saturation.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark and IHLP is a registered mark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust oday announced that the lead times for its IHLP® low profile, high current inductors remain stable and competitive at 10 to 16 weeks. – https://bit.ly/3oFJJS5

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157720148439911

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.