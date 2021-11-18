Vishay Intertechnology Continues to Offer Competitive Lead Times for IHLP® Low Profile, High Current Inductors

Available in Case Sizes From 1212 to 8787, Devices Are Available With Lead Times of 10 to 16 Weeks

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the lead times for its IHLP® low profile, high current inductors remain stable and competitive at 10 to 16 weeks. As a result of improved productivity and a capacity expansion, the company is presently experiencing no shortages for its IHLP products. And with Vishay’s continued efforts to expand capacity, the company doesn’t foresee any issues in supplying its customers with the devices for the balance of 2021 and into 2022 and beyond.

Available in 10 case sizes ranging from 1212 to 8787, Vishay’s IHLP inductors are offered in both commercial and Automotive Grade versions. Applications for commercial devices include notebooks, desktops, and servers; low profile, high current power supplies; POL converters; battery-powered devices; and distributed power systems and FPGAs. Automotive Grade devices are designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for high current BLDC motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, Vishay’s IHLP inductors offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and they handle high transient current spikes without saturation.

