AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Saves Board Space While Lowering Component Counts and Placement Costs

MALVERN, Pa., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has enhanced the Vishay Draloric RCS0805 e3 anti-surge thick film resistor in the 0805 case size with a higher power rating of 0.5 W.

With its increased power rating, the RCS0805 e3 can now be used in place of four standard parallel resistors in the 0805 case size; two parallel devices in the larger 1206 case size; or one resistor in the 1210 case size. This allows designers to save board space in automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and medical applications while lowering component counts and reducing placement costs. For applications subject to high and repetitive surge pulses, the resistor also offers superior pulse load performance and ESD surge characteristics when compared to standard chip resistors.

AEC-Q200 qualified, the RCS0805 e3 features a resistance range from 1 Ω to 10 MΩ — and 0 Ω jumper — with tolerances of ± 0.5 %, ± 1 %, and ± 5 %, and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K and ± 200 ppm/K. The resistor offers an operating voltage of 150 V and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the device is suitable for processing on automatic assembly systems and for wave, reflow, or vapor phase soldering per IEC 61760-1.

Samples of the enhanced RCS0805 e3 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?20065 (RCS e3)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720307038112

