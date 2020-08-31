Vishay Intertechnology Extends TNPW e3 Series of High Stability Thin Film Flat Chip Resistors With New Device in Compact 0201 Case Size

Automotive Grade Devices Save Space and Increase Efficiency With TCR of ± 25 ppm/K and Tight Tolerances of ± 0.1 %

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its TNPW e3 series of Automotive Grade high stability thin film flat chip resistors with a new device in the compact 0201 case size. Offering low TCR of ± 25 ppm/K with tight tolerances down to ± 0.1 %, the resistor is designed to increase accuracy in automotive, industrial, test and measurement, and medical equipment, in addition to mobile devices and wearables.

Offering excellent long term stability — for example, permitted maximum resistance change of ≤ 0.05 % for 1,000 hours at rated power P 70 — in a small size, the AEC-Q200 qualified device released today is ideal for space-constrained applications such as automotive and industrial sensors and electronic modules, smartphones and tablets, smart watches, and fitness trackers.

The complete TNPW e3 series is available in 0201, 0402, 0603, 0805, 1206, and 1210 case sizes, with resistance values from 10 Ω to 3.01 MΩ. Offering superior moisture resistivity (85 °C; 85 % RH), sulfur resistance in accordance to ASTM B 809, and a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C, the resistors’ extremely stable operation withstands even harsh environmental conditions.

The devices are suitable for processing on automatic SMD assembly systems and for automatic soldering. The resistors are halogen-free and RoHS-compliant, and their pure tin plating provides compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Resistance

(Ω) Tolerance

(%) TCR

(ppm/K) Rated dissipation (W) Operating voltage (V) TNPW0201 e3 22 to 40 k ± 0.5; ± 0.1 ± 25 0.075 25 TNPW0402 e3 10 to 100 k ± 1;

± 0.5;

± 0.1 ± 50

± 25

± 15

± 10 0.100 50 TNPW0603 e3 1 to 332 k 0.125 75 TNPW0805 e3 1 to 1 M 0.200 150 TNPW1206 e3 1 to 2 M 0.400 200 TNPW1210 e3 10 to 3.01 M 0.500 200

Samples and production quantities of the TNPW e3 series resistor in the 0201 case size are available now, with typical lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

