Vishay Intertechnology High Precision Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistor Delivers Tight TCR of ± 2 ppm/°C Over 100 Ω to 3.05 MΩ Resistance Range

Device Features Operating Temp. Range From -55 °C to +155 °C and Power to 1 W in Five Case Sizes From 0402 to 2010
MALVERN, Pa., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new high precision thin film wraparound chip resistor for industrial, medical, military, and aerospace applications. The Vishay Sfernice P2TC offers a tight TCR of ± 2 ppm/°C over wider resistance and temperature ranges — and in more case sizes with higher power ratings — than competing devices.
Available in five case sizes from 0402 to 2010, the device released today offers a wide resistance range of 100 Ω to 3.05 MΩ, with tolerances down to ± 0.01 %; operates over a broad temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C; and offers a high power rating to 1 W. Combined with very low noise of <-35 dB, a low voltage coefficient of < 0.01 ppm/V, and load-life stability of ± 0.05 % typical for 2,000 hours at +70 °C, the resistor’s specifications exceed the requirements of MIL-PRF-55342G.
The P2TC is optimized for precision applications requiring low noise and high stability over time and temperature. End products will include instrumentation, military and avionics guidance systems, load cell electronics in weighing systems, and operational amplifiers for test and measurement equipment.
RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is sulfur-resistant per the ASTM B809-95 humid vapor test.
Device Specification Table:
|Case size
|Resistance
range (Ω)
|Rated power
(W) Pn¹
|Rated
Power (W)
Pd²
|Limiting element
voltage (V)
|0402
|100 to 35 k
|0.063
|0.040
|50
|0603
|100 to 128 k
|0.125
|0.100
|75
|0805
|100 to 291 k
|0.200
|0.125
|150
|1206
|150 to 1.09 M
|0.330
|0.250
|200
|2010
|200 to 3.05 M
|1
|0.500
|300
¹ Pn = nominal power
² Pd = derated power intended to improve stability
Samples and production quantities of the P2TC resistor are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.
Samples and production quantities of the P2TC resistor are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.
The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.
Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?53080 (P2TC)
Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719142020734
