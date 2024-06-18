MALVERN, Pa., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has received a 2023 Supply Chain Excellence Award from Continental Automotive (Changchun) Co., Ltd, the R&D and production site of Continental AG, a Fortune 500 company, in Changchun. The award recognizes Vishay’s outstanding contributions to Continental Automotive (Changchun), in particular its fast response times and high quality service, with the flexibility to adapt to urgent order changes.

Continental Automotive (Changchun) researches, develops, and manufactures automotive electronic components for the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), smart mobility, safety systems, and more. The site’s customers include nearly all the Tier-1 OEMs in China, and it exports products to more than 20 countries and regions.

“Receiving a Continental Automotive (Changchun) Supply Chain Excellence Award speaks volumes to Vishay’s unwavering commitment to excellence and our swift adaptability to fluctuating market demands,” said Johnson Koo, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Asia, at Vishay. “We are immensely proud to have our efforts acknowledged with this coveted honor and look forward to a continued close partnership with Continental Automotive (Changchun) for years to come.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

