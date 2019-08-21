Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vishay Intertechnology IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor Delivers Stable Inductance and Saturation at Temps to +180 °C and Current to 150 A

Vishay Intertechnology IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor Delivers Stable Inductance and Saturation at Temps to +180 °C and Current to 150 A

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Featuring Powdered Iron Alloy Core Technology, This Through-Hole Device Provides Low DCR to Reduce Power Losses and Increase Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new IHDM edge-wound, through-hole inductor with rated current up to 150 A for industrial and military applications. Featuring a powdered iron alloy core technology, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHDM-1008BC-30 provides stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range from -40 °C to +180 °C with low power losses and excellent heat dissipation.

The edge-wound coil of the device released today provides low DCR down to 0.25 mΩ, which minimizes losses and improves rated current performance for increased efficiency. Compared to competing ferrite-based solutions, the IHDM-1008BC-30 offers 30 % higher rated current and 30 % higher saturation current levels at +125 °C. The inductor’s soft saturation provides a predictable inductance decrease with increasing current, independent of temperature.

With an operating voltage up to 350 V, the device is ideal for DC/DC converters, inverters, motor and switching noise suppression, and high power switchmode power supplies in high current, high temperature applications, including industrial solar systems and charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as military defense systems.

The IHDM-1008BC-30’s standard terminals are stripped and tinned for through-hole mounting. Designed with ER2519 powered iron core, the dimensions are 25 mm x 20 mm x 23 mm. Vishay can customize the device’s mounting method, and performance, upon request. Options include bare copper, surface-mount, and press fit. To reduce the risk of whisker growth, the inductor features a hot-dipped tin plating. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Dimensions (mm) 25 x 20 x 23  
Inductance (µH) 1.2 to 10  
DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.25 to 1.70  
DCR max. (mΩ) 0.30 to 2.0  
Heat rating current (A) 30 to 80  
Saturation current (A) 30 to 110(1) / 45 to 150(2)  
SRF typ. (MHz) 8 to 90  

(1) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20 %
(2) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the new inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] IHDM edge-wound inductor delivers stable inductance and saturation at temps to %2B180 Deg.C and Current to 150 A – http://bit.ly/2Z412T8

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34522 (IHDM-1008BC-30)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157710428154056

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.