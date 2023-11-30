AEC-Q200 Qualified, Solenoid-Based Device Recognized in High Performance Passive / Discrete Devices Category

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s IHPT-1411AF-ABA AEC-Q200 qualified haptic feedback actuator has received a 2023 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award in the High Performance Passive / Discrete Devices category. Offering 12 V operation for LCD displays, touchscreens, and touch switches in automotive applications — and a compact, two-piece construction with mounting holes for easy installation and direct application of force — the device delivers high pulse and vibration capability for clear tactile feedback in noisy environments.

Presented by AspenCore, the world’s largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) program honors companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Product award winners are selected by a judging panel comprised of AspenCore senior industry analysts, as well as through online voting by engineers around the globe. This year, Vishay’s IHPT-1411AF-ABA actuator stood out due to its excellent performance in the High Performance Passive / Discrete Devices category.

With a fast response time of < 5 ms, the IHPT-1411AF-ABA can be utilized to produce multiple high definition (HD) haptic effects with operating voltages up to 16 V. With an operating temperature range to +105 °C, the actuator is ideal for rugged environments. The device can be used in automotive dashboards, center consoles, and touchscreens for human-machine interfaces, and it can provide tactile feedback for electronic shift transmissions, steering wheels, seats, and other in-vehicle controls.

The device’s low 12 V operation eliminates the need for the additional high voltage supplies required by other technologies. As a result, the actuator can be implemented at up to a 40 % lower cost while reducing component height and delivering higher force density than competing technologies, including linear resonant, linear wideband, eccentric rotating mass, and piezo actuators. The IHPT-1411AF-ABA is bundled with patent licenses for Immersion Corporation’s haptic technology, streamlining the design-in process for the device and eliminating the need for a separate license to implement haptic effects.

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held during the Global CEO Summit on Nov. 2 in Shenzhen, China. Arthur Choy, Operations Director, and Bruce Tang, Product Marketing Manager of Vishay China were on hand to accept the award on Vishay’s behalf. The complete list of winners is available at www.eet-china.com/news/202311027161.html.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com