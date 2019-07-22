Breaking News
Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Its Smallest Automotive Grade IHLP® Inductors for Under the Hood Applications

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Offered in the Compact 1212 Case Size, AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Feature Operating Temperatures as High as +155 °C and Profiles as Low as 1.0 mm

MALVERN, Pa., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced its smallest Automotive Grade IHLP® low profile, high current inductors to date. Offered in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm 1212 case size to save space in next-generation ADAS and sensor applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP-1212AZ-A1 and IHLP-1212AB-A1 combine operating temperatures of +125 °C with extremely low profiles down to 1.0 mm, while the IHLP-1212AB-5A features high operating temperatures to +155 °C and a profile of 1.2 mm.

The AEC-Q200 qualified devices released today are optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz. They also provide excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With their high operating temperatures, the inductors are designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in ADAS, sensor, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for medium current filter applications.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the IHLP-1212AZ-A1, IHLP-1212AB-A1, and IHLP-1212AB-5A offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handle high transient current spikes without saturation. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:
Part number IHLP-1212AZ-A1 IHLP-1212AB-A1 IHLP-1212AB-5A
Case size 1212 1212 1212
Profile (mm) 1.0 1.2 1.2
Inductance range (mH) 0.10 to 1.0 0.10 to 1.2 0.10 to 1.2
DCR typ. (mΩ) 8.60 to 63.61 8.98 to 60.16 7.01 to 53.49
DCR max. (mΩ) 9.20 to 66.38 9.61 to 62.79 7.50 to 57.65
Heat rating current (A) 3.47 to 10.50 3.81 to 10.48 3.98 to 11.50
Saturation current (A) 5.23 to 19.21 5.61 to 18.92 3.84 to 11.79
SRF typ. (MHz) 95 to 475 79 to 419 82 to 455
Operating temp. range (°C) -55 to +125 -55 to +125 -55 to +155

Samples and production quantities of the new inductors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34532 (IHLP-1212AZ-A1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34528 (IHLP-1212AB-A1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34527 (IHLP-1212AB-5A)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157709743939397

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

 

