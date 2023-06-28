Featuring Typical Irradiance of 1.3 mWm², Devices Offer Typical Long Range Presence and Proximity Sensing of 1 m, and 11 m for Light Curtain Applications

MALVERN, Pa., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new fixed-gain infrared (IR) sensor modules designed to lower costs and increase stability for outdoor sensor applications. Offering typical irradiance of 1.3 mW/m² in compact Minimold packages, the surface-mount TSSP93038DF1PZA and leaded TSSP93038SS1ZA provide robust operation in direct sunlight while still providing enough sensitivity for light barrier applications.

Unlike high sensitivity fixed-gain IR sensor modules that require attenuators like dark panels, apertures, and sunshades to protect them against sunlight — adding to overall solutions costs — the controlled sensitivity of the Vishay Semiconductors devices released today allows them to operate in full sunlight without unwanted pulses. In addition, for short range presence and proximity applications, the sensors’ reduced sensitivity eliminates the need for extremely low emitter forward currents, which can lead to unstable intensity outputs.

Featuring a fast 260 μs reaction time, the TSSP93038DF1PZA and TSSP93038SS1ZA deliver long range proximity sensing (1 m with TSAL6100 at 100 mA). With the same setup, a range of 11 m is possible in light curtain applications. Longer ranges can be achieved by using a more focused emitter like the VSLY5940 or by increasing the emitter forward current.

The devices are ideal for sensing the distance to objects for toys, drones, robots, and vicinity switches; presence detection for traffic control lights and parking lot, gateway access, and water level sensors; and light barriers for sports racing and lawnmower robots. They may also be used as reflective sensors for hand dryers, towel or soap dispensers, water faucets, toilets, vending machine fall detection, and security and pet gates.

The TSSP93038DF1PZA and TSSP93038SS1ZA operate over a supply voltage range from 2.0 V to 3.6 V, feature a low supply current of 0.35 mA, and are sensitive to a carrier frequency of 38 kHz. Designed to receive IR pulses from an emitter with a peak wavelength of 940 nm, the devices are insensitive to ripple noise on the supply voltage and provide shielding against EMI, while an IR filter suppresses visible light. The modules are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new sensors are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

