Vishay Intertechnology Launches 14 New Qi-Compliant Wireless Transmitter and Receiver Coils in Industry-Standard Sizes

Products Offer Designers a Source for Most Widely Used Coils in Wireless Charging Pads

MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of Qi-compliant wireless charging transmitter and receiver coils with the introduction of 14 new products in industry-standard shield sizes.

Consisting of eight single-coil transmitters (Tx), three three-coil transmitters (Tx), and three single-coil receivers (Rx), the Vishay Dale products released today offer designers a source for the most popular sizes used in Qi wireless charging pads for handheld battery-powered devices. Available Tx coil types include A11, A6, MP-A9, MP-A6, MP-A4, and MP-A2.

The transmitters offer power ratings from 5 W to 15 W, while receivers feature power ratings of 3.5 W and 5 W. The RoHS-compliant coils operate over temperatures from -40 °C to +125 °C and offer inductance tolerance of +10 %. All configurations are customizable to customer specifications upon request.

Product Specification Table:

Part # Type Power rating (W) Inductance (µH) Typ. Q Typ. DCR (mΩ Max. DCR (mΩ) Typ. heat rating current (A) @ 100 kHz @25 °C IWTX50R0CZEB6R3KF1 A11 Tx 5 to 15 6.3 120 36 45 5 IWTX50R0DZEB6R3KF1 A 11Tx 5 to 15 6.3 90 18 25 10 IWTX55R0DZEB8R9KF1 MP-A4 Tx 15 8.9 98.5 47 55 6 IWTX5050CZEB6R3KF1 A 11 Tx 5 to 15 6.3 120 36 45 5 IWTX5050DZEB6R3KF1 A11 Tx 5 to 15 6.3 90 18 25 10 IWTX5555DEEB100KF1 MP-A2 Tx 15 10 99 55 80 6 IWTX9955DEEB110KF3 * MP-A6 Tx 15 11.3 85 76 90 6.5 IWTXA653FZEB120KF3 * A6 Tx 5 to 10 11.5 / 12.5 123 60 80 6.5 IWTXA148DGEB9R8KF3 * MP-A9 15 9.8 / 10.2 – 60 80 7.0 IWTX5050DEEB100KF1 Tx 5 to 15 10 200 27 29.7 9 IWTX5050FEEB100KF1 Tx 5 to 15 10 200 27 29.7 9 IWAS3010AZEB130KF1 Rx 3.5 12.9 11 700 780 0.8 IWAS4832AEEB120KF1 Rx 5 12 33 145 200 3 IWAS4532AGEB140KF1 Rx 5 14 – 290 355 1.2 *Three coils

Samples and production quantities of the new wireless charging transmitter and receiver coils are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/47925232472/sizes/l