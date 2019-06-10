Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vishay Intertechnology Launches 14 New Qi-Compliant Wireless Transmitter and Receiver Coils in Industry-Standard Sizes

Vishay Intertechnology Launches 14 New Qi-Compliant Wireless Transmitter and Receiver Coils in Industry-Standard Sizes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Products Offer Designers a Source for Most Widely Used Coils in Wireless Charging Pads

MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of Qi-compliant wireless charging transmitter and receiver coils with the introduction of 14 new products in industry-standard shield sizes.

Consisting of eight single-coil transmitters (Tx), three three-coil transmitters (Tx), and three single-coil receivers (Rx), the Vishay Dale products released today offer designers a source for the most popular sizes used in Qi wireless charging pads for handheld battery-powered devices. Available Tx coil types include A11, A6, MP-A9, MP-A6, MP-A4, and MP-A2.

The transmitters offer power ratings from 5 W to 15 W, while receivers feature power ratings of 3.5 W and 5 W. The RoHS-compliant coils operate over temperatures from -40 °C to +125 °C and offer inductance tolerance of +10 %. All configurations are customizable to customer specifications upon request.  

Product Specification Table:

Part # Type Power rating (W) Inductance (µH) Typ. Q Typ. DCR (mΩ Max. DCR (mΩ) Typ. heat rating current (A)
@ 100 kHz @25 °C
IWTX50R0CZEB6R3KF1 A11 Tx 5 to 15 6.3 120 36 45 5
IWTX50R0DZEB6R3KF1 A 11Tx 5 to 15 6.3 90 18 25 10
IWTX55R0DZEB8R9KF1 MP-A4 Tx 15 8.9 98.5 47 55 6
IWTX5050CZEB6R3KF1 A 11 Tx 5 to 15 6.3 120 36 45 5
IWTX5050DZEB6R3KF1 A11 Tx 5 to 15 6.3 90 18 25 10
IWTX5555DEEB100KF1 MP-A2 Tx 15 10 99 55 80 6
IWTX9955DEEB110KF3* MP-A6 Tx 15 11.3 85 76 90 6.5
IWTXA653FZEB120KF3* A6 Tx 5 to 10 11.5 / 12.5 123 60 80 6.5
IWTXA148DGEB9R8KF3* MP-A9 15 9.8 / 10.2 60 80 7.0
IWTX5050DEEB100KF1 Tx 5 to 15 10 200 27 29.7 9
IWTX5050FEEB100KF1 Tx 5 to 15 10 200 27 29.7 9
IWAS3010AZEB130KF1 Rx 3.5 12.9 11 700 780 0.8
IWAS4832AEEB120KF1 Rx 5 12 33 145 200 3
IWAS4532AGEB140KF1 Rx 5 14 290 355 1.2
*Three coils
 

Samples and production quantities of the new wireless charging transmitter and receiver coils are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] launches 14 new Qi-compliant wireless transmitter and receiver coils in industry-standard sizes – http://bit.ly/2W2Ecd2

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34481 (IWTX50R0CZEB6R3KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34482 (IWTX50R0DZEB6R3KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34483 (IWTX55R0DZEB8R9KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34484 (IWTX5050CZEB6R3KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34485 (IWTX5050DZEB6R3KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34486 (IWTX5555DEEB100KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34487 (IWTX9955DEEB110KF3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34489 (IWTXA653FZEB120KF3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34488 (IWTXA148DGEB9R8KF3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34503 (IWTX5050DEEB100KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34505 (IWTX5050FEEB100KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34490 (IWAS3010AZEB130KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34492 (IWAS4832AEEB120KF1)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34491 (IWAS4532AGEB140KF1)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/47925232472/sizes/l

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.