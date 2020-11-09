Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First AEC-Q101 Qualified 60 V MOSFET in the PowerPAK® SO-8L Dual Asymmetric Package

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Compact 5 mm by 6 mm Device Saves Space and Increases Efficiency in SwitchMode Power Supplies for Automotive Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry’s first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package. The new Vishay Siliconix SQJ264EP is designed to meet the need for space savings and increased efficiency in DC/DC switch-mode power supplies for automotive applications. The new device combines a high and low side MOSFET in a compact 5 mm by 6 mm footprint, with low side maximum on-resistance down to 8.6 mΩ.

By co-packaging two TrenchFET® MOSFETs in an asymmetric package, the Automotive Grade device released today reduces component counts and board space requirements while increasing power density compared to single MOSFET solutions. In addition, its optimized die size combination of control (high side) and synchronous (low side) MOSFETs provides higher efficiency than symmetrical dual devices in power conversions with duty cycles below 50%.

The SQJ264EP’s Channel 1 MOSFET features maximum on-resistance of 20 mΩ at 10 V and a typical gate charge of 9.2 nC, while the Channel 2 MOSFET provides on-resistance of 8.6 mΩ at 10 V and a typical gate charge of 19.2 nC. Without an internally connected switch node, the SQJ264EP offers designers the flexibility to configure the transistors to different topologies, including synchronous buck or synchronous boost DC/DC converters.

With high temperature operation to +175 °C, the dual MOSFET provides the ruggedness and reliability required for automotive applications such as infotainment systems, displays, and LED lighting, as well as e-bikes. In addition, the SQJ264EP’s gullwing leads allow for better solder flow beneath its pins, increased automatic optical inspection (AOI) capabilities, and higher board-level reliability compared to QFN single and dual packages.

The device is 100 % Rg- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SQJ264EP are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

