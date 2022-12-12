SiC45x Family Delivers Up to 98 % Peak Efficiency, Increased Power Density and Transient Response Compared to Previous-Generation Devices

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its SiC45x family of microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators has been recognized by industry publication Elecfans with a 2022 China AI Excellence Innovation Award in the “Intelligent Sensing / Storage / Power Management” category.

Now in its third year, the China AI Excellence Innovation Awards recognize products and technologies introduced over the past year that have delivered a far-reaching impact on the AI industry. Finalists are determined by online voting, with industry experts selecting the winners. This year Vishay’s SiC45x family of microBUCK synchronous buck regulators was recognized for helping reduce energy consumption in data centers and industrial computers by delivering up to 98 % peak efficiency while providing increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation devices.

The high power density of the SiC45x regulators is made possible by co-packaging two high performance, vertical trench MOSFETs with a PWM controller in a compact 5 mm x 5 mm or 5 mm x 7 mm package, while the devices’ high efficiency and reduced power losses are a result of their low operating current in idle mode. Intended to simplify the design of high performance point of load (POL) converters, the integrated regulators require minimal external components for configuration with internal loop compensation, and they offer PMBus 1.3 compliance for power system telemetry.

SiC45x family regulators offer current ratings of 12 A, 15 A, 25 A, and 40 A with input voltages from 4.5 V to 20 V. They are internally compensated over the entire V IN and V OUT range of operation. Highly configurable, the devices combine their wide input voltage range with an adjustable output voltage from 0.3 V to 12 V. The regulators feature programmable switching frequencies from 300 kHz to 1.5 MHz and three operating modes: forced continuous conduction, power save, or ultrasonic. All SiC45x family devices share the same footprint to provide designers with a scalable solution offering cost and performance optimizations while accelerating design time.

Award winners were announced at a ceremony on Nov. 6 in Shenzhen. Alan Zhang, distribution senior sales manager for Vishay, was on hand to accept the award on the company’s behalf. A complete list of winners can be found at https://www.elecfans.com/activity/ai-2022/awards_winners.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

