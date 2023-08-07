Company Honored Among Others at DENSO’s 2023 North America Business Partner Convention

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has been honored by DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, with a 2022 North America Business Partner of the Year Award in the Quality Leader category.

DENSO’s Business Partner of the Year Awards are given to companies that demonstrate a shared commitment to outstanding performance, exceptional quality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and to advancing mobility. The awards also honor suppliers that have continued to provide DENSO with key components that keep production lines moving for the company and its customers, despite the tight supply market. Vishay earned a Gold Award for Quality Performance.

“This past year has been defined by an urgent need to adapt and evolve for emerging mobility trends, from electrification to connectivity and much more,” said Mike Winkler, Vice President of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO. “All of our partners, but especially these award recipients, have been crucial in helping us navigate such changes and deliver for our customers – quickly, sustainably, and with enhanced value.”

“We are honored to be recognized with this award from DENSO, which speaks volumes about our commitment to operational and product excellence,” said Bill Boldt, Vice President Sales and Marketing Americas at Vishay. “The award highlights our dedication to the development of innovative solutions that are driving the latest trends in the mobility market. We thank DENSO for this recognition and look forward to further collaboration with the company for years to come.”

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company’s 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO’s operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com