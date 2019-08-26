Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vishay Intertechnology Releases X1, X2, and Y2 EMI Suppression Film Capacitors Certified to IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed.4 / AMD1: 2016 Grade IIIB

Vishay Intertechnology Releases X1, X2, and Y2 EMI Suppression Film Capacitors Certified to IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed.4 / AMD1: 2016 Grade IIIB

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Devices Withstand THB Testing of 85 °C, 85 % Relative Humidity for 1000 Hours at Rated Voltage to Ensure Longer Service Life in Harsh Environment Conditions

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new series of X1, X2, and Y2 electromagnetic interference (EMI) suppression film capacitors for standard across the line and line bypass applications. Designed to meet the most stringent requirements for robustness against humidity, the new F340 EMI suppression family is certified to IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed. 4 / AMD1: 2016 grade IIIB: “High Robustness Under High Humidity.”

To comply with the humidity grading system defined under IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed. 4 / AMD1: 2016 grade IIIB, the Vishay BCcomponents devices released today withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C, 85 % relative humidity for 1000 hours while biased at the rated AC voltage with high stability on capacitance, dissipation factor, and insulation resistance. This translates into longer service life under harsh application conditions for industrial and automotive power electronics, such as battery chargers, renewable energy inverters, motor drives, and UPS.

The F340X1 is designed for a rated voltage of 480 VAC. It offers a broad capacitance range from 0.22 µF to 8.2 µF while withstanding operation voltages up to 530 VAC to ensure compliance with permissible voltage variations on three-phase mains. The F340X2 has a rated voltage of 305 VAC and provides a capacitance range from 1 µF to 20 µF, with  high ripple current capabilities up to 18 A at 10 kHz. Also featuring a rated voltage of 305 VAC, the F340Y2 is qualified in accordance with AEC-Q200, Automotive Grade and provides a capacitance range from 0.01 µF to 1 µF.

The entire F340 family is certified in accordance with EN, UL and CQC for Safety and Humidity Robustness. The capacitors offer lead pitches of 15 mm, 22.5 mm, 27.5 mm, 37.5 mm, and 52.5 mm. Their encapsulation consists of a flame-retardant UL-class 94 V-0 plastic case and epoxy resin sealing. All three series are lead (Pb)-free and RoHS-compliant; F340X1 480VAC and F340X2 305VAC devices are also halogen-free and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Series F340X1 480VAC F340X2 305VAC F340Y2 305VAC
Capacitance 0.22 μF to 8.2 μF 1 μF to 20 μF 0.01 μF to 1 μF
Tolerance ± 10 %; ± 20 % ± 10 %; ± 20 % ± 5 %; ± 10 %; ± 20 %
Permissible DC voltage 800 VDC at 105 °C 630 VDC at 105 °C 1000 VDC at 105 °C
THB 85 °C, 85 % RH for 1000 hours at URAC

Samples of the new X1, X2, and Y2 capacitors are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] releases X1, X2, and Y2 EMI suppression film capacitors – http://bit.ly/33M8gKd

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26073 (F340X1 480VAC)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26074 (F340X2 305VAC)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26066 (F340Y2 305VAC)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/48595749712/sizes/l 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.